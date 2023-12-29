en English
Australia

Parents Respond to Coroner’s Inquiry into Daughter’s Death, Call for Health System Overhaul

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:37 am EST
Kim and Kellie Hunter, parents of Ashleigh Hunter, have publicly addressed the outcome of a Coroner’s inquiry that investigated the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death. Ashleigh Hunter died from meningococcal disease on December 27, 2019, after she was ramped, a term meaning delayed in receiving immediate medical attention, outside Royal Perth Hospital (RPH). The State Coroner found that RPH and the health system failed Ashleigh, leading to her premature and ‘inhumane’ death.

A Systemic Failure

The coroner’s inquiry revealed that Ashleigh waited for 13 minutes to be triaged and spent up to 29 minutes being monitored in an ambulance on the hospital ramp. She was only assessed by a doctor about an hour after arriving at the hospital. Her rapid deterioration was consistent with meningococcal sepsis, and she suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived. The inquiry identified missed opportunities to recognize the seriousness of her condition sooner and concluded that the standard of care and treatment Ashleigh received was below what is expected from a public hospital.

Addressing the Shortcomings

The Coroner’s report also highlighted the negative impact of Ashleigh’s admission of drug use on her treatment. It recommended improvements in several areas, including access to medical records, communication between ambulance and hospital staff, clinical training, and public awareness campaigns for meningococcal vaccines.

Calling for Change

The Hunters are advocating for significant reforms within the health system. They expressed frustration and grief over the lack of change in the four years since the incident. The parents believe that the system has not improved and are calling for measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring in the future.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

