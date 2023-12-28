Parents’ Plea for Health System Overhaul After Daughter’s Tragic Death

The heartrending story of Ashleigh Hunter, a young woman who lost her life to a meningococcal infection after being ramped outside Royal Perth Hospital, has stirred a call for a radical reform of the health system. Ashleigh’s parents, Kim and Kellie Hunter, are championing this cause, fueled by the tragic loss of their daughter four years ago. Their plea follows the findings of the State Coroner’s inquiry, an investigation that laid bare the profound failures of both the hospital and the wider health system in handling Ashleigh’s case.

Missed Opportunities and Systemic Failure

A series of ‘missed opportunities’ was highlighted in the Coroner’s report, which painted a grim picture of Ashleigh’s struggle for survival. The report detailed how delays at the hospital, exacerbated by the lack of available resources or space, likely hastened Ashleigh’s death. The care she received was deemed subpar, falling short of the standards expected from a public hospital.

Coroner’s Recommendations and Family’s Response

In response to the findings, the Coroner made several recommendations, including improving access to electronic health records and enhancing the sharing of documentation among St John WA staff and the hospital. Reacting to these findings, Ashleigh’s family expressed gratitude for the thorough investigation, underscoring the challenges people face when seeking immediate medical aid.

A Plea for Change

Kim and Kellie Hunter’s demand for an overhaul of the health system is a desperate cry for change, a change they believe is overdue. Their daughter’s ‘inhumane’ death on December 27, 2019, serves as a stark reminder of the enduring issues plaguing the healthcare system. Their hope is that their fight may prevent other families from suffering a similar fate.