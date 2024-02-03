Parents Permitting: The New Trend in Underage Drinking in Australia

A groundbreaking study has shown that almost a third of Australian high school students who have tried alcohol did so with the blessing of their parents. This new research, commissioned by Cancer Council Victoria for the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care, surveyed over 11,000 students from years 7 to 12 during 2022-23, and its findings shine a light on the changing landscape of underage drinking in Australia.

Underage Drinking Hits Historic Low

While the new research reveals concerning trends in parental supply of alcohol, it also highlights that underage drinking in Australia is at its lowest point in history. The study found that only 64.8% of students aged 12 to 17 have ever tried alcohol, marking a significant decrease from the figures reported in 2017. Moreover, risky drinking among 16 to 17-year-olds has also seen a decline, dropping from 10.8% to 8.8%. This is a stark contrast to the situation in 2002 when four out of five students reported trying alcohol, and over one in 10 engaged in risky drinking.

Parents Supplying Alcohol: An Emerging Trend

Despite the overall decline in underage drinking, the study has unearthed a worrying trend. It found a rise in parents supplying alcohol to their children, with the percentage increasing from 43% in 2017 to 47% in 2022-23. While some parents may believe that providing alcohol to their children offers a sense of safety, experts argue that there is no evidence to support this approach in Australia. In fact, a previous study conducted by the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre at UNSW in 2020 found a correlation between parents providing sips of alcohol to children and increased odds of binge drinking later in life.

Alcohol Consumption: Consequences and Risks

The study also revealed the most common alcoholic beverages consumed by students were premixed spirits and spirits. Tragically, over half of the current underage drinkers reported experiencing negative outcomes from their alcohol consumption, including vomiting and regrettable actions. These findings underscore the importance of delaying alcohol consumption among young people to reduce the risk of harm and promote healthier choices regarding alcohol use. The Alcohol and Drug Foundation has emphasized this very point, urging parents to play an active role in their children’s understanding of alcohol and its effects.