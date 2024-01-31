Paramount ANZ Leverages Brand Metrics for Enhanced Advertising Measurement

In a significant stride towards enhancing advertising measurement, Paramount ANZ, the Australian and New Zealand arm of the global media giant, has amalgamated Brand Metrics' technology into its operations. The move is seen as a robust response to the industry's shifting towards an outcome-based model, with Paramount ANZ aiming to equip marketers with deep-dive metrics that underscore the potency of Connected TV (CTV) advertising.

Eyeing Proof of Performance

In an industry that is rapidly evolving, Rod Prosser, Chief Sales Officer of Paramount ANZ, regards proof of performance as a cornerstone of their strategy for the upcoming year. He underscored the pressing need to comprehend what truly propels marketing results, given the industry's momentum towards an outcome-oriented model. Paramount ANZ's integration of Brand Metrics' technology is set to offer marketers more revealing metrics, allowing them to fine-tune their strategies based on trends and insights, thereby driving superior business results.

Delivering Measurement with Precision

Elwin Gastelaars, CRO at Brand Metrics, mirrored Prosser's sentiments. He endorsed Paramount ANZ's commitment to delivering measurement with unrivaled scale, consistency, and methodological precision. This partnership positions Paramount ANZ uniquely in the marketplace, empowering advertisers with the tools to enhance efficiencies and meet their brand objectives. The brand lift data afforded by Brand Metrics' tools also pave the way for the discovery of new opportunities tailored to cater to the varied demands and preferences of audiences.

Fostering Independent Data

The collaboration between Paramount ANZ and Brand Metrics is expected to endow Paramount ANZ with independent data that measures spikes in brand awareness, consideration, preference, and action intent. This is a direct reflection of the industry's need for enhanced advertising measurement for CTV, as pointed out by Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. Kelly highlighted the conundrum marketers face when the same platform that receives ad revenues also evaluates the success of its own ads, hindering an all-encompassing evaluation of their advertising endeavors.