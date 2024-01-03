en English
Australia

Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Marlette Le-Feuvre, a renowned 31-year-old paramedic and competitive bodybuilder, is currently facing an array of drug-related charges in Queensland, Australia. As an individual who has been influential in both healthcare and fitness sectors, Le-Feuvre’s case has drawn significant attention.

Le-Feuvre has been burdened with six counts of possessing dangerous drugs, including steroids and cocaine. In addition to these charges, there are accusations related to the possession and improper disposal of needles and syringes, as well as possessing items used in the commission of a crime. Despite not having entered pleas in court yet, Le-Feuvre’s professional career is already feeling the effects of these allegations.

Impact on Paramedic Career

The Office of Health Ombudsman (OHO) has placed restrictions on her registration as a paramedic with the Queensland’s Ambulance Service (QAS). She is currently prohibited from handling a range of monitored medications, and these restrictions will persist until the resolution of the legal proceedings. QAS has also suspended her from duty. To practice as a paramedic under the prevailing conditions, Le-Feuvre must secure permission from the OHO. Furthermore, she is not allowed to be the most senior or the only paramedic on duty.

Le-Feuvre is not just known for her professional role as a paramedic, but also for her remarkable achievements in international bodybuilding competitions. She notably secured a sixth-place finish at the Amateur Olympia in Orlando. Her influence also extends to over 23,000 Instagram followers, and she has garnered several sponsorships from fitness-related companies.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

