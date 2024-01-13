Papua New Guinea Faces Violent Unrest; Australia Monitors Situation

In the heart of the Pacific, the island nation of Papua New Guinea is in the throes of a violent unrest that has set alarm bells ringing not just domestically, but also across the waters in Australia. The recent spate of violent incidents has left the country in a state of tension, with the path to stability still uncertain.

Unrest Ignites in Papua New Guinea

On January 10, 2024, the capital city of Port Moresby became the epicentre of violent protests, which soon spread to other cities. The catalyst was a sudden reduction in the salaries of security officers and a controversial tax deduction announcement by Prime Minister James Marape. The discontent soon boiled over into riots featuring arson, looting, and widespread civil unrest. The violence has claimed at least 22 lives and left 41 injured, painting a grim picture of the situation on the ground.

State of Emergency Declared

In response to the escalating violence, the prime minister declared a 14-day state of emergency, a move that triggered a tightening of security measures across the nation. Essential supplies have become scarce, and businesses, including those owned by Chinese nationals, are feeling the brunt of the unrest. In an unexpected move, Prime Minister Marape suspended several top officials, including the chief of police and top bureaucrats in the finance and treasury departments, citing concerns about the potential involvement of the political establishment in the violence.

Australia Keeps a Watchful Eye

Given its geographical proximity to Papua New Guinea, Australia has been closely monitoring the situation. Despite the unrest, there have been no reports of Australians being harmed in the violence. The Australian government recently signed a security deal with Papua New Guinea to combat arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and tribal violence, making the current unrest a pressing concern for Australian authorities.

The ongoing unrest in Papua New Guinea has raised concerns about safety and security in the region, prompting close observation by neighboring countries and possibly international organizations. As the nation grapples with this crisis, the world waits in anticipation for the restoration of peace and stability.