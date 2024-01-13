en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely

Papua New Guinea, an island nation in the southwestern Pacific, is currently grappling with the aftermath of violent unrest that has shaken the country to its core. The turmoil, which resulted in at least 22 casualties, erupted following a police strike, triggering widespread rioting and leading to the imposition of a state of emergency in the capital, Port Moresby, and the city of Lae.

Government Response and the Quest for Normality

Prime Minister James Marape, in response to the escalating crisis, has declared a 14-day state of emergency and pledged to restore calm. The government has also acknowledged a payroll ‘glitch’ that incited the unrest and is working relentlessly to rectify the issue. Security forces have been enhanced, with troops patrolling the streets and over 1000 defense personnel on standby to aid in the restoration of law and order.

The Humanitarian Crisis and the Echo of Violence

The unrest has had a profound impact on the population, with essential supplies dwindling and businesses facing substantial cleanup bills. The repercussions of the riots extend beyond physical damages, breeding resentment and dissatisfaction with the government’s leadership. The international human rights organization, Amnesty International, has voiced concerns over potential human rights violations during the unrest and called for the protection of the citizens’ rights.

Australia’s Role and Concerns

Given the proximity and historical ties between Papua New Guinea and Australia, the latter has been closely monitoring the situation. Australia is in constant communication with its PNG counterparts, and has received requests for assistance with the recovery efforts. A security pact between the two nations prioritizes policing, with an objective to increase the number of police officers in PNG. Furthermore, Australia’s domestic services and online platforms, such as 7NEWS, are providing regular updates on the situation, ensuring that the global community stays informed.

0
Australia Papua New Guinea Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning
In an unusual and alarming incident, a red belly black snake snuck into an Adelaide Hills home and got itself trapped inside a refrigerator, specifically, the ice dispenser. The snake, measuring a substantial 80 centimeters, found its way into the machine and became a startling discovery for the unsuspecting family. Unprecedented Wildlife Encounter Imagine opening
Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning
Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert
1 hour ago
Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert
Australian Government Blocks Victoria's Offshore Wind Terminal: A Blow to Renewable Energy?
1 hour ago
Australian Government Blocks Victoria's Offshore Wind Terminal: A Blow to Renewable Energy?
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
41 mins ago
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
AGL to Close Major Emitter by 2035; Carbon Capture Breakthrough Converts CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers
1 hour ago
AGL to Close Major Emitter by 2035; Carbon Capture Breakthrough Converts CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
1 hour ago
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
Latest Headlines
World News
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
21 seconds
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
48 seconds
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
54 seconds
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
5 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
6 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
7 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
7 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
11 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
48 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app