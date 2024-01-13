Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely

Papua New Guinea, an island nation in the southwestern Pacific, is currently grappling with the aftermath of violent unrest that has shaken the country to its core. The turmoil, which resulted in at least 22 casualties, erupted following a police strike, triggering widespread rioting and leading to the imposition of a state of emergency in the capital, Port Moresby, and the city of Lae.

Government Response and the Quest for Normality

Prime Minister James Marape, in response to the escalating crisis, has declared a 14-day state of emergency and pledged to restore calm. The government has also acknowledged a payroll ‘glitch’ that incited the unrest and is working relentlessly to rectify the issue. Security forces have been enhanced, with troops patrolling the streets and over 1000 defense personnel on standby to aid in the restoration of law and order.

The Humanitarian Crisis and the Echo of Violence

The unrest has had a profound impact on the population, with essential supplies dwindling and businesses facing substantial cleanup bills. The repercussions of the riots extend beyond physical damages, breeding resentment and dissatisfaction with the government’s leadership. The international human rights organization, Amnesty International, has voiced concerns over potential human rights violations during the unrest and called for the protection of the citizens’ rights.

Australia’s Role and Concerns

Given the proximity and historical ties between Papua New Guinea and Australia, the latter has been closely monitoring the situation. Australia is in constant communication with its PNG counterparts, and has received requests for assistance with the recovery efforts. A security pact between the two nations prioritizes policing, with an objective to increase the number of police officers in PNG. Furthermore, Australia’s domestic services and online platforms, such as 7NEWS, are providing regular updates on the situation, ensuring that the global community stays informed.