Panthera Finance Under Investigation in Victoria Despite Previous Ban

Victoria’s Consumer Affairs regulator has launched an investigation into Panthera Finance, a leading debt collection firm, following concerns raised about its continued operations in the state despite a ban. This probe comes in the wake of Panthera Finance Pty Ltd being prohibited from conducting debt collection activities in Victoria for five years, and being fined $500,000 by a Federal Court in 2020 for employing undue harassment in its debt collection practices.

Continued Operations Despite Ban

Panthera Finance (Vic), which shares the same directors, shareholder, and Queensland business address, and has a nearly identical website to the banned entity, has maintained its operations in Victoria. The group argues that the ban does not apply to it as Panthera Finance Pty Ltd is a separate legal entity with its own credit license. This claim is currently under scrutiny by the Consumer Affairs Victoria.

Implications for Vulnerable Individuals

The Panthera Finance group, renowned for purchasing large portions of debt from institutions and attempting to collect it for profit, has previously faced significant court rulings due to its poor debt collection practices. These practices have been noted to cause considerable harm to vulnerable individuals, bringing the group’s debt recovery methods into question.

Financial Struggles Amid Legal Challenges

Despite the ongoing legal issues, the group reported a loss of $8.8 million before tax in the 2022 financial year, a stark contrast to the $35.9 million pre-tax profit made in the previous year. This loss has been attributed to a $40.3 million impairment to the value of acquired debt ledgers. However, the group managed to secure a $150 million financial lifeline from Brookfield Special Investments in late 2022.

As the investigation continues, the Panthera group could face potential fines and jail time for illegal debt collection. The group’s spokesman has stated that they are regularly communicating with regulators to ensure compliance with relevant laws.