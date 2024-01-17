Pandemonium Festival 2024: Alice Cooper, Blondie, and Placebo Headline Star-Studded Lineup

The year 2024 is set to be an electrifying one for music lovers across Australia as the all-new Pandemonium Festival unveils its star-studded lineup. Headlined by the legendary Alice Cooper, the festival will be a celebration of music, featuring iconic bands such as Blondie, Placebo, and numerous others including Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos, Gyroscope, Wheatus, The Psychedelic Furs, Dead Kennedys, and Gang of Four.

Unveiling of the Grand Lineup

The Pandemonium Festival will kick off on April 20 in Melbourne, moving on to Sydney on April 25 (ANZAC Day), and then to the Gold Coast and Bribie Island. However, Blondie will not be performing at the Bribie Island event. The ticket pre-sales are slated to begin on January 22, while general sales will open on January 30, 2024.

Alice Cooper: The Headliner

Alice Cooper, a rock musician par excellence with a career spanning over 50 years, is best known for his hits like 'School's Out' and 'Poison'. His reputation for delivering dramatic live shows continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

More Than Just Music

But there's more to the festival than just music. Pandemonium will be partnering with charities to support veterans and prevent youth suicide. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Legacy, Wounded Heroes, and Top Blokes, making it a festival with a cause.

The Galaxy of Stars

The festival also features Blondie, led by Debbie Harry, lauded for their pioneering influences in punk, disco, and hip-hop with classics like 'Heart of Glass' and 'Rapture.' Placebo, celebrated for their alternative sound and the hit 'Nancy Boy', have sold over 13 million albums. Deep Purple, a legendary rock band with a rich history and over 100 million albums sold, will also grace the festival. Bands like Wheatus, famous for 'Teenage Dirtbag,' and The Psychedelic Furs, known for hits like 'Pretty In Pink' and their recent new album, add to the festival's allure. The influential contributions of Dead Kennedys and Gang of Four to punk and alternative rock further enhance the festival's appeal.