Pacific National Champions Level-Crossing Safety with New Campaign

In a world where speed and convenience often overshadow safety, Pacific National, a leading freight rail operator, has taken a stand with a public advertising campaign aimed at fostering a culture of safety at level crossings. This initiative was triggered by a somber event that took place on New Year's Eve: a catastrophic collision between a truck and a train at a railway level-crossing in Bindarrah, South Australia, resulting in the tragic loss of two Pacific National employees.

A Direct Response to Tragedy

The campaign, a response to the heartrending incident, is designed to educate communities about the crucial importance of exercising caution at level crossings. It emphasizes a critical fact that is often overlooked in the rush of daily life: unlike cars, trains are unable to swerve or come to a quick stop. A fully laden freight train can require up to two kilometers to halt completely, a fact that serves as the central message of the campaign.

'Don't take a chance, take a look.'

Under the banner of 'Don't take a chance, take a look,' the campaign advocates for those in the road transport industry to take the time to ensure safety at level crossings. The message is clear and urgent: haste can lead to irreversible consequences, and safety should always be the top priority.

Complementing Existing Safety Campaigns

The effort by Pacific National complements ongoing annual industry and government campaigns that promote level-crossing safety. Together, these initiatives form a collective push towards creating safer roads for everyone, with the ultimate goal of preventing future accidents that could result in the loss of lives.