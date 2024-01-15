Oxfam Report: Wealth of Australia’s Richest Triples Amidst Rising Poverty

While many Australians grapple with financial struggles, with one in eight living in poverty, a new report by Oxfam brings to light the stark contrast of wealth accumulation in the nation. According to the report, the cumulative wealth of Australia’s three richest individuals, Gina Rinehart, Andrew Forrest, and Harry Triguboff, has more than doubled since 2020, growing at a staggering rate of $1.5 million per hour. Over the same period, the total wealth of Australia’s richest billionaires surged by 70.5% or $120 billion, exhibiting a stark dichotomy of wealth distribution.

Expanding Wealth Amidst Rising Poverty

The report highlights that Rinehart’s wealth has mushroomed to $40.6 billion, Forrest’s to $33.2 billion, and Triguboff’s to $23.3 billion. This exponential wealth increase comes amidst a backdrop of financial difficulties for many Australians. Poverty in Australia is defined as 50% of median household income, a bar that one in eight Australians falls beneath.

Philanthropic Gestures Amidst Wealth Accumulation

While the wealth of these billionaires continues to grow, Andrew Forrest has declared his intention to donate his wealth. His Minderoo Foundation has been the recipient of a significant share donation, valued at $700,000 per hour over 12 months. This philanthropic gesture, while notable, does not mask the glaring wealth inequality in the country.

Oxfam’s Advocacy for Wealth Equality

Oxfam’s report urges the government to take action to address this wealth inequality. The organization proposes the cancelation of planned tax cuts and the introduction of a wealth tax on multimillionaires and billionaires. According to Oxfam, such a tax could generate an impressive $32.36 billion annually. This revenue could be redirected to improve social security, provide housing for low-income individuals, and enhance international aid. The report also highlights the rapid growth of global billionaire wealth, outpacing inflation, while poverty levels remain stubbornly unchanged.

Call for Companies to Pay Living Wages

As part of its recommendations, Oxfam stresses the need for companies to commit to paying living wages. It views taxation as a powerful tool to address extreme wealth accumulation and global poverty. The report is based on data sources ranging from the International Labour Organization and World Bank to the Forbes annual rich list. The inflation-adjusted surge in wealth of the top five billionaires worldwide was primarily driven by strong gains in the assets of Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett.

While nearly 800 million workers worldwide saw their wages over the past two years fail to keep up with inflation, only a minuscule 0.4% of the world’s 1,600 largest corporations have publicly committed to paying workers a living wage. This paints a contrasting picture of the world’s financial landscape, one where wealth accumulation by a select few occurs alongside widespread impoverishment.