en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Oxfam Report: Wealth of Australia’s Richest Triples Amidst Rising Poverty

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Oxfam Report: Wealth of Australia’s Richest Triples Amidst Rising Poverty

While many Australians grapple with financial struggles, with one in eight living in poverty, a new report by Oxfam brings to light the stark contrast of wealth accumulation in the nation. According to the report, the cumulative wealth of Australia’s three richest individuals, Gina Rinehart, Andrew Forrest, and Harry Triguboff, has more than doubled since 2020, growing at a staggering rate of $1.5 million per hour. Over the same period, the total wealth of Australia’s richest billionaires surged by 70.5% or $120 billion, exhibiting a stark dichotomy of wealth distribution.

Expanding Wealth Amidst Rising Poverty

The report highlights that Rinehart’s wealth has mushroomed to $40.6 billion, Forrest’s to $33.2 billion, and Triguboff’s to $23.3 billion. This exponential wealth increase comes amidst a backdrop of financial difficulties for many Australians. Poverty in Australia is defined as 50% of median household income, a bar that one in eight Australians falls beneath.

Philanthropic Gestures Amidst Wealth Accumulation

While the wealth of these billionaires continues to grow, Andrew Forrest has declared his intention to donate his wealth. His Minderoo Foundation has been the recipient of a significant share donation, valued at $700,000 per hour over 12 months. This philanthropic gesture, while notable, does not mask the glaring wealth inequality in the country.

Oxfam’s Advocacy for Wealth Equality

Oxfam’s report urges the government to take action to address this wealth inequality. The organization proposes the cancelation of planned tax cuts and the introduction of a wealth tax on multimillionaires and billionaires. According to Oxfam, such a tax could generate an impressive $32.36 billion annually. This revenue could be redirected to improve social security, provide housing for low-income individuals, and enhance international aid. The report also highlights the rapid growth of global billionaire wealth, outpacing inflation, while poverty levels remain stubbornly unchanged.

Call for Companies to Pay Living Wages

As part of its recommendations, Oxfam stresses the need for companies to commit to paying living wages. It views taxation as a powerful tool to address extreme wealth accumulation and global poverty. The report is based on data sources ranging from the International Labour Organization and World Bank to the Forbes annual rich list. The inflation-adjusted surge in wealth of the top five billionaires worldwide was primarily driven by strong gains in the assets of Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett.

While nearly 800 million workers worldwide saw their wages over the past two years fail to keep up with inflation, only a minuscule 0.4% of the world’s 1,600 largest corporations have publicly committed to paying workers a living wage. This paints a contrasting picture of the world’s financial landscape, one where wealth accumulation by a select few occurs alongside widespread impoverishment.

0
Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 seconds ago
'Neighbours' Teases Major Storyline with Possible Character Death
In a surprising twist that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, the popular Australian soap opera, ‘Neighbours’ is teasing an ominous storyline that could lead to the death of a major character. The storyline is set to unfold in a series of episodes scheduled to air from Monday, January 29, to Thursday,
'Neighbours' Teases Major Storyline with Possible Character Death
Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision
10 mins ago
Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
10 mins ago
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
Electricity Prices Soar Despite Lower Demand Amid Global Gas Price Trends
1 min ago
Electricity Prices Soar Despite Lower Demand Amid Global Gas Price Trends
Miramar Resources Pioneers FLEM Survey in Mount Vernon Project: Aiming at New Mineralization
1 min ago
Miramar Resources Pioneers FLEM Survey in Mount Vernon Project: Aiming at New Mineralization
Super Retail Group's Shares Soar to Record High on Back of Positive Trading Update
6 mins ago
Super Retail Group's Shares Soar to Record High on Back of Positive Trading Update
Latest Headlines
World News
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
41 seconds
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
42 seconds
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
46 seconds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
1 min
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
1 min
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
1 min
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
1 min
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
1 min
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app