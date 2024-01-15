Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic

In an alarming revelation, a new Oxfam report, ‘Inequality Inc,’ has spotlighted a stark surge in global inequality since the onset of the Covid pandemic. The world’s billionaires have seen their wealth skyrocket to almost A$5tn richer than their net worth in 2020. Notably, the fortunes of the world’s five richest men have doubled during this period. Conversely, nearly five billion people, representing the world’s poorest 60%, have borne the brunt of financial losses.

Unprecedented Wealth Growth Among Billionaires

The report highlights a worrying trend. The wealth growth among billionaires has eclipsed the rate of inflation by a staggering threefold. The world’s five richest men have seen their combined fortunes soar from $405 billion to an astonishing $869 billion. This growth rate translates to an almost inconceivable $14 million per hour. This phenomenon is occurring while, concurrently, the vast majority of the world’s population is grappling with financial setbacks.

Australia’s Rising Wealth Gap

The Oxfam report also casts a spotlight on the growing wealth gap in Australia. There is mounting concern over policy choices that seem to disproportionately benefit the wealthy. This concern is sharply voiced by Lyn Morgain, Oxfam Australia’s chief executive, particularly in light of the ongoing natural disasters affecting housing. Despite these concerns, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has staunchly defended the government’s stance on stage-three tax cuts.

The Global Diabetes Epidemic

Beyond the issue of wealth inequality, the report delves into the escalating global diabetes epidemic, affecting over 400 million people worldwide. Science writer Gary Taubes posits that a diet-based alternative treatment could potentially be more effective than reliance on insulin. However, he concedes that insulin and other medications may still be essential for many diabetes patients.

Simultaneously, in an effort to draw attention to the human elements behind these stark figures, a new photography exhibition in London celebrates the Atlas collection, featuring the work of significant 20th-century photographers, shedding light on the societal impact of global inequality.