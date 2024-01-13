Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content

The owner of a kayak found adrift at sea off the coast of Two Rocks has been located, effectively quelling concerns about a potential missing person. The kayak was sighted by crew members aboard a bulk carrier at approximately 7:40 am on Saturday, approximately 17 nautical miles west north-west of Two Rocks. This discovery initially sparked a search for the owner, who has since been found and confirmed safe.

Discovery and Search

The orange kayak was found overturned about 34 kilometers off Perth’s northern coast. After the crew members on the bulk carrier reported the sighting, WA Police and DFES Marine Rescue Two Rocks swung into action, instigating a search. However, their efforts revealed no signs of anyone in distress.

Owner Located

The owner of the kayak reached out to the police, confirming that no one was in distress or unaccounted for. This contact effectively ended the search and brought relief to the teams involved who had feared the worst.

Digital Content for Subscribers

In related news, subscribers are being offered the opportunity to access a range of digital content. This includes the WA true crime series, podcasts, and commentary on news, politics, and current affairs. Benefits for subscribers also feature exclusive discounts, competitions, and member rewards.

The use of cookies on the site is also highlighted, aiming to improve user experience and provide relevant advertising.