en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content

The owner of a kayak found adrift at sea off the coast of Two Rocks has been located, effectively quelling concerns about a potential missing person. The kayak was sighted by crew members aboard a bulk carrier at approximately 7:40 am on Saturday, approximately 17 nautical miles west north-west of Two Rocks. This discovery initially sparked a search for the owner, who has since been found and confirmed safe.

Discovery and Search

The orange kayak was found overturned about 34 kilometers off Perth’s northern coast. After the crew members on the bulk carrier reported the sighting, WA Police and DFES Marine Rescue Two Rocks swung into action, instigating a search. However, their efforts revealed no signs of anyone in distress.

Owner Located

The owner of the kayak reached out to the police, confirming that no one was in distress or unaccounted for. This contact effectively ended the search and brought relief to the teams involved who had feared the worst.

Digital Content for Subscribers

In related news, subscribers are being offered the opportunity to access a range of digital content. This includes the WA true crime series, podcasts, and commentary on news, politics, and current affairs. Benefits for subscribers also feature exclusive discounts, competitions, and member rewards.

The use of cookies on the site is also highlighted, aiming to improve user experience and provide relevant advertising.

0
Accidents Australia Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
As dawn broke on a quiet Saturday in Alabama, the peace was shattered with the alarming news of a fire at the Mobile Infirmary. The first distress call was made at approximately 3:45 AM, prompting an immediate response from the local emergency services. A Swift Response Upon arrival, the scene was abuzz with activity. Multiple
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
Eglinton Accident Underlines Urgent Need for Traffic Calming Measures
35 mins ago
Eglinton Accident Underlines Urgent Need for Traffic Calming Measures
Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives of Five ANC Members; Call for Safety Dialogue Ensues
1 hour ago
Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives of Five ANC Members; Call for Safety Dialogue Ensues
Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked
2 mins ago
Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
22 mins ago
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
Car Transporter's Collision with Bridge Causes Significant Damage
29 mins ago
Car Transporter's Collision with Bridge Causes Significant Damage
Latest Headlines
World News
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
12 seconds
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
1 min
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 min
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
1 min
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
1 min
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
2 mins
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
2 mins
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
2 mins
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
2 mins
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 min
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
22 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app