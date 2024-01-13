Overweight Caravans on Australian Roads: A Call for Mandatory Towing Courses

The Australian caravan industry finds itself wrestling with a serious problem – a significant increase in overweight caravans and trailers on the roads. Jarrod Dickinson, who operates a caravan weighing business, has drawn attention to a growing practice among caravan owners: Ignoring strict towing load limits. Many owners are installing aftermarket fittings such as bull bars, larger wheels, canopies, and fridges to their caravans, pushing the weight beyond permitted limitations.

Widespread Weight Noncompliance

Dickinson’s estimations suggest that nearly three-quarters of caravans fall short of meeting at least one of the seven weight measurements he performs. The situation is so dire that about 60 to 65 percent of caravans or towing vehicles are overweight, primarily due to these aftermarket modifications, according to Daniel Sahlberg, the CEO of Caravan Industry Victoria (CIV).

The Dangers of Overweight Towing

Noncompliance with weight restrictions is not just a regulatory issue; it’s a significant safety concern as well. Towing overweight loads can not only void insurance but also heighten the risk on the road. Road rescuer Andy Sutcliffe has observed that most of the vehicles he rescues have had unauthorized suspension modifications. These are commonly believed, albeit falsely, to make the vehicles safe despite their overweight status.

Call for Mandatory Towing Courses

Considering the gravity of the situation, the caravan industry and experts are rallying for the introduction of mandatory towing courses or a special towing license. This proposed measure aims to educate drivers on the safe operation of larger, heavier caravans. It comes at a critical time when average vehicle sizes have expanded, and the current approach to tow training for new drivers is deemed inadequate for managing large towing vehicles.

As Australia grapples with increasing incidents involving overweight caravans, the call for a structured solution grows louder. The introduction of mandatory towing courses could serve as an effective step towards ensuring road safety and regulatory compliance in the caravan industry.