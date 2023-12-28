en English
Australia

Overlooked TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems in the Streaming Era

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:30 am EST
Overlooked TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems in the Streaming Era

In the age of streaming, an overflow of television content is often taken for granted. Yet, several quality TV series in 2023 have not garnered the audience attention they truly deserve. This selection of underappreciated shows hails from the UK, Australia, Canada, and Hollywood, covering an array of genres and themes.

Underrated Gems of 2023

‘Bupkis’, a comedy brainchild of Pete Davidson, was expected to make big waves but surprisingly didn’t. This unique blend of showbiz satire and family sitcom offers both humor and poignancy. From Australia, an apocalypse comedy set in an all-girls Catholic boarding school titled ‘Class of 07’ features alumnae stranded by torrential rains, providing an unusual setting for hilarity and disaster. ‘Colin From Accounts’ is a romantic comedy about two people and a dog with wheels for back legs, filled with neurotic chemistry and humor. While ‘The Consultant’ is a gripping thriller starring Christoph Waltz as an evil management consultant, offering sharp commentary on capitalism.

(Read Also: European Stock Markets Nearing Record Highs as 2023 Closes)

Diverse Narratives and Fresh Perspectives

‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ is a British dramedy dealing with the hurdles faced by a young Black filmmaker in the entertainment industry, offering a perspective seldom explored on television. On the other hand, ‘Extraordinary’ is a comedy about a 25-year-old woman in a world where everyone has a superpower, and she’s still waiting for hers, offering a fresh take on the superhero genre. ‘The Lazarus Project’ is an intriguing British sci-fi thriller that delves into time loops and ethical dilemmas.

(Read Also: Alex Pike Celebrates Christmas with Boyfriend Dr. Sachin Shridharani and Family)

Unearthing Historical Atrocities

A Canadian drama provides a lyrical and angry depiction of a young Jewish lawyer seeking her First Nations family. It sheds light on the historical atrocity of children being forcefully taken from their families, unveiling a dark chapter in Canada’s history.

These overlooked series of 2023 are a testament to the creative depth and diversity that the television industry has to offer. They serve as a reminder that amidst the sea of content, there are gems waiting to be discovered and appreciated.

Australia United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

