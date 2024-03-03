Over 7,000 Tasmanians Die Waiting for Healthcare Under Liberals' Decade-Long Reign

Newly surfaced information has cast a harsh light on Tasmania's healthcare crisis, revealing over 7,000 residents have died while on medical waitlists during the Liberals' 10-year governance. This startling figure underscores the deteriorating state of the health system under their watch, with deaths nearly tripling since 2014.

Staggering Waitlist Fatalities

Statistics from the Department of Health paint a grim picture of the healthcare landscape in Tasmania. From April 2014 to August 2023, 5,232 individuals lost their lives waiting for outpatient services. Additionally, 1,861 people died on the elective surgery waitlist between April 2014 and September 2023. The acceleration in the rate of deaths among those awaiting medical care highlights a deepening crisis.

Political Reactions and Public Outcry

Anita Dow MP, the Shadow Minister for Health, voiced her dismay at the tragic toll the healthcare backlog has taken on Tasmanian families. "It is heartbreaking that so many Tasmanians are spending their final days unable to access the treatment they need," she stated, emphasizing the devastating impact on patients and their loved ones alike. Dow's comments reflect a growing public and political unrest with the Liberal party's handling of the health system, urging for urgent reforms.

Looking Forward

The revelation of these figures serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Tasmania's healthcare system. As the community grapples with the implications of these deaths, the future of healthcare in Tasmania remains a critical concern. With calls for change growing louder, the spotlight is on the Liberals to address the systemic issues that have led to this crisis. The situation begs the question: will the upcoming years see a shift in policy to prevent further loss of life?

The data and subsequent reactions shed light on a dire situation, necessitating a reevaluation of healthcare priorities in Tasmania. As the debate continues, the memory of those lost underscores the urgent need for action, not just for the sake of current patients, but in honor of the thousands who were failed by the system.