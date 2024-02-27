Outrage in South West as Manjimup Shire Plans to Pave Over Old Growth Trees for Road Safety

The picturesque Old Vasse Road, beloved by tourists and locals alike in the South West, is at the heart of a fierce debate. The Shire of Manjimup's decision to pave a section of this tourist drive for road safety improvements has sparked outrage among residents due to the potential removal of iconic old growth karri trees. This development, part of a $7 million, 10-year road upgrade project, seeks to enhance safety but at the cost of the area's natural heritage.

Community Backlash

Local residents, led by voices like Julian Sharp and Andy Russel, vehemently oppose the clearing of 24 trees flagged for removal. Their concerns stem from the lack of reported vehicle crashes in the area from 2015 to 2020, challenging the necessity of such drastic measures for safety. The piecemeal approach to paving, feared to eventually impact a 14-kilometer stretch, has further fuelled anxieties about the project's broader environmental impact. Critics argue that paving on privately owned land could set a precedent for future clearing within national park borders, threatening the region's ecological balance.

Economic and Environmental Concerns

Kevin Fitzpatrick, a local produce stall owner, highlights the economic repercussions of the tree removal, fearing the loss will deter tourists and, in turn, harm local businesses. The shire, however, has attempted to mitigate environmental concerns by setting aside a 1.1ha conservation site and conducting surveys to ensure none of the trees slated for removal are vital wildlife habitats. Despite these measures, the community remains skeptical, questioning the project's long-term implications for the area's natural and economic landscape.

Looking Forward

As the Shire of Manjimup moves forward with its plans, the clash between development and conservation continues to stir debate. While the shire emphasizes the safety benefits of paving Old Vasse Road, residents mourn the potential loss of their natural heritage. The outcome of this conflict could set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the future, making it a critical moment for both the local community and environmental conservation efforts at large.