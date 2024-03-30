Outback Wrangler Matt Wright Faces Business, Legal Turmoil After Co-Star's Fatal Helicopter Crash

On television screens around the world, Matt Wright presents an image of the rugged Australian outback, a land of wild crocs and even wilder men. It's an image that resonates with tourists curious about Australia. "It's this notion of wild country, the territory, and he portrays this very well," Charles Darwin University lecturer and former tourism researcher Ulrike Kachel said. Although he grew up in South Australia and Queensland, Mr Wright came to prominence in the Northern Territory, thanks largely to his intrepid television shows like National Geographic's Outback Wrangler, and Netflix's popular Wild Croc Territory.

Impact of Legal Troubles on Brand and Businesses

As his fame grew, so too did his brand recognition, with companies and tourism organisations lining up for a slice of the Matt Wright NT tourism namesake. Just a few years ago, Mr Wright counted Tourism Australia among his key partners, as well as various beer, clothing and tyre brands. "The brand is built around Matt Wright, the Outback Wrangler, the wild country ... so [the partners] definitely benefited from the image, the Matt Wright image," Dr Kachel said. "He is the brand." As well as external partners, Mr Wright's family have run multi-million-dollar businesses across the Top End, including helicopter and boat tours, and luxury glamping ventures. But exactly what the future holds for these businesses and partnerships is currently up in the air.

Challenges Following the Tragic Helicopter Crash

In February 2022, Mr Wright's co-star of Wild Croc Territory, Chris 'Willow' Wilson, was killed in a helicopter crash in West Arnhem Land. The helicopter was operated by a company owned by Mr Wright. From that moment, the grieving family and friends of Mr Wilson had their worlds turned upside down – as did Mr Wright. Mr Wright is facing criminal charges in the NT's local and supreme courts on allegations he attempted to pervert the course of justice in the wake of Mr Wilson's death and ensuing investigations into the crash. There's also a civil case that's been brought about by Mr Wilson's widow, Danielle Wilson, and separate charges by WorkSafe NT against one of his helicopter businesses alleging "reckless conduct" and "failing in [their] duties".

Future Prospects and Rebuilding Efforts

Since the crash, some of Mr Wright's high-profile partnerships have been put on hold indefinitely and some of his business have been folded. Tourism Australia confirmed to the ABC that Mr Wright had been dropped from its "Friends of Australia" program and his management informed as a courtesy. An ASIC search indicates six of Mr Wright's businesses under parent company Wright Expeditions were folded in the months after Mr Wilson's death – 1300 HELIFISH, 1800 HELIFISH, Helicopter Pub Crawls and Matt Wright Explore the Wild among them. The only company still afloat under Wright Expeditions is Outback