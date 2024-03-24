Our missing tradies: 90,000 needed now to meet nation’s housing goal

Australia faces an unprecedented challenge in its construction sector, with a critical shortage of 90,000 tradespeople needed within the next three months to meet the ambitious target of constructing 1.2 million new homes by 2029. This shortage is exacerbated by major infrastructure projects such as the Western Sydney Airport and Melbourne’s suburban rail loop, putting additional pressure on the already strained workforce.

Unprecedented Demand on Workforce

Rob Sobyra, head of research at BuildSkills Australia, highlights the urgent need for an increased workforce in residential construction nationwide, from 590,000 to 680,000 workers. This boost is essential to raise the quarterly housing completion rate from about 43,000 homes to 60,000, a crucial step towards achieving the federal, state, and territory governments' goal under the accord. However, with the current pace, Australia is at risk of falling significantly short of this target, potentially leading to continued housing shortages and escalating prices.

Strategies for Mitigating the Shortage

To address this critical shortage, suggestions include streamlining the migration of skilled tradespeople and increasing investment in prefabricated homes to boost productivity. Moreover, the industry is calling for adjustments in migration settings, such as reducing application fees, better recognition of overseas trade qualifications, and lowering English language test requirements. These measures aim to attract more workers capable of contributing to the construction sector, thereby alleviating some of the workforce pressures.

The Role of Migration and Training

While growing Australia's domestic workforce is a long-term goal, the immediate solution may lie in more strategic migration policies. The construction industry needs a higher proportion of migrants with construction skills to meet current demands. Additionally, there is a pressing need to improve apprentice retention rates, with almost half of all apprentices not completing their training. This improvement is vital for ensuring a steady supply of skilled workers to support the industry's future.