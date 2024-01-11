en English
Australia

Oracle Power PLC and Riversgold Ltd Progress on Joint Venture Gold Project

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
Oracle Power PLC, a firm with significant stakes in natural resource projects in Pakistan and Australia, has issued an update on its joint venture with Riversgold Ltd. The partnership revolves around the Northern Zone Intrusive Hosted Gold Project, nestled in the heart of Western Australia. The report reveals that Riversgold has already invested an impressive AUD273,299 in an array of exploratory works pertaining to the project since the inception of the farm-in agreement.

Heritage Survey Assessment: The Gateway to Further Progress

The project is currently in the closing stages of a comprehensive heritage survey assessment. Upon the successful completion of this assessment, a meticulously planned programme of works will be proposed and submitted. This move will mark another significant milestone in the project’s timeline and pave the way for further advancements.

Drilling Towards a Bright Future

Additionally, there are plans in the pipeline to conduct further drilling. The primary goal of this initiative is to augment the understanding of the target area and to work towards the establishment of a maiden mineral resource estimate by 2024. While Riversgold has the option to exit the project since it has spent over AUD200,000, it is anticipated that they will continue with the venture, further solidifying the partnership.

The Financial Implications: A Joint Venture Threshold

The upcoming Programme of Work (POW) will steer Riversgold closer to reaching the AUD600,000 expenditure threshold. Achieving this threshold will formalize the 80:20 joint venture partnership between Riversgold and Oracle. This partnership is expected to create a lucrative avenue for both companies and contribute significantly to their respective growth trajectories.

On the financial front, Oracle Power PLC’s stock price has experienced a 5.3% uptick, reaching 0.03 pence during Thursday’s London trading session. This increase, albeit modest, demonstrates the market’s positive reception of the firm’s recent moves and underpins the potential for further growth.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

