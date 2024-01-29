Operation Regional Shield Expands to Kalgoorlie-Boulder Amid Rising Antisocial Behaviour

In a decisive response to escalating community safety concerns, particularly antisocial behavior, Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia is witnessing a significant increase in police presence and law enforcement resources. This amplification is part of Operation Regional Shield, initially designed to address youth crime in the Kimberley region with a dedicated budget of $11.8 million. The operation is now being expanded to incorporate the Goldfields capital.

Increased Law Enforcement Resources

WA Police Minister Paul Papalia and Police Assistant Commissioner Darryl Gaunt confirmed the expansion of Operation Regional Shield. However, the exact number of additional officers deployed remains undisclosed. The reinforcements will predominantly consist of members from regional operations, investigations, intelligence divisions, and the police air wing. Additional resources will also be directed to the Licensing Enforcement Division to manage the Banned Drinkers Register and combat illicit alcohol sales.

Government Stance and Community Response

While acknowledging long-standing issues like substance addiction and homelessness, the state government emphasized the immediate objective of curbing antisocial behavior and ensuring a visible police presence. This escalation in policing follows a recent violent incident involving local newsagent, Tania Parkes, underscoring the urgent need for law enforcement intervention.

Community leaders, including Eastern Goldfields First Nations Council interim chairperson Bill Ring and Ngaanyatjarra elder Daisy Tjuparntarri Ward, stress the importance of police collaborating with community groups and understanding local cultural practices to effectively address the issues. They believe that this approach will play a vital role in facilitating the operation's success.

Operation Regional Shield: A Multi-faceted Approach

The expansion of Operation Regional Shield signifies the government's commitment to enhancing public safety in Western Australia. The multi-agency approach, involving increased police presence and resources, is a response to concerns raised by community leaders and local council members. It aims to suppress and disrupt crime in the region, reflecting the state's targeted effort to tackle antisocial behavior.