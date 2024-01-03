en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Operation Mistletoe: Queensland Police Intensify Beachside Patrols Amid Holiday Season

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Operation Mistletoe: Queensland Police Intensify Beachside Patrols Amid Holiday Season

In a concerted effort to ensure public safety during the holiday season, North Coast police in Queensland, Australia are intensifying patrols and enforcement at popular tourist beaches. The move is a part of Operation Mistletoe, a state-wide road safety campaign formulated to suppress dangerous driving behaviors.

Cracking Down on the ‘Fatal Five’

The operation spotlights on the ‘Fatal Five’—speeding, failing to wear seatbelts, drink and drug driving, fatigue, and driver distraction. Between December 27 and December 30, police issued 118 Traffic Infringement Notices for multiple offenses. These included speeding, defective vehicles, and the neglect to wear helmets. In a bizarre incident, a 17-year-old was fined for perching on the window sill of a moving vehicle. Additionally, roadside tests revealed five drivers testing positive for drugs.

Serious Consequences

Adding to the severity, a 23-year-old man hailing from Bundaberg was charged with drink driving. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in January 2024. These measures have been instigated in light of the alarming fact that in 2023, 277 lives were lost on Queensland roads.

Enforcing Compliance

These statistics underscore the crucial importance of enforcing road safety and vehicle safety standards. The police are asserting that normal road rules apply not only on public roads but also on beaches and in national parks. Their aim is to ensure a safe holiday period for everyone by underlining the importance of adherence to regulations.

0
Australia Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AMP Capital Economist Suggests Delay in Relief Payments Amid Declining Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Interim Independent Advisory Board Paves Future Course for myGov

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Fisherman Outsmarts Crocodile in Harrowing Encounter

By Geeta Pillai

Tennis Pivots: Mannarino's Recovery and De Minaur's Challenge in United Cup 2024

By Salman Khan

Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Wo ...
@Australia · 8 mins
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Wo ...
heart comment 0
Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report
Robert Irwin and Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Embark on Holiday Amid Engagement Rumors

By Geeta Pillai

Robert Irwin and Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Embark on Holiday Amid Engagement Rumors
Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report
AMP’s Share Value: A Buying Opportunity or a Downward Spiral?

By Geeta Pillai

AMP's Share Value: A Buying Opportunity or a Downward Spiral?
Latest Headlines
World News
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
49 seconds
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
50 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
2 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
2 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
2 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
2 mins
BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app