Australia

Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald ‘Taffy’ Morris

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald ‘Taffy’ Morris

In the annals of World War II, few missions rival the audacity of Operation Jaywick. Among its multinational crew, a miner from Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Ronald ‘Taffy’ Morris, etched his name in the history of daring military exploits. Embarking on a perilous journey from Western Australia to Singapore in autumn 1942, the crew sailed on a commandeered Japanese fishing boat, the Krait, with a single objective: to sink enemy warships.

The Voyage of the Krait

Over 48 days and 4,000 miles, the crew overcame daunting challenges, including a snapped prop shaft and a force nine gale. Upon infiltrating enemy waters near Singapore, they adopted local disguises, turning the Krait into a Trojan horse to plant magnetic mines on Japanese ships. Sinking 37,000 tons of enemy shipping in this singular operation, their accomplishment paralleled the impact of the entire Royal Navy during the war.

The Secret Heroes of Operation Jaywick

Yet, the heroics of Operation Jaywick remained veiled in secrecy until 1946 when the crew’s medals were finally announced. Morris, for his pivotal role, received a Military Medal (MM). His story, later encapsulated in a 1989 mini-series, shines a light on this enigmatic operation and its unsung heroes.

A Legacy Up for Auction

Today, Morris’s wartime honors are anticipated to garner up to 80,000 at auction. Before the war, Morris’s life encompassed working as a miner and serving in the Royal Army Medical Corps. His son, Evan, chronicled his father’s life and military service in the book ‘The Tiger’s Revenge’. He plans to auction the medals to provide for his family, echoing his father’s ethos of battling for a brighter future. Nevertheless, the family will forge exact replicas of the medals, ensuring that Morris’s legacy endures.

0
Australia History Military
