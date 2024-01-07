en English
Australia

Open Gardens Victoria Opens Two Coastal Gardens in Anglesea

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Open Gardens Victoria Opens Two Coastal Gardens in Anglesea

Open Gardens Victoria, known for their grandeur of greenery, is all set to unfurl the curtains to two of their coastal gardens in Anglesea, Australia, this January. The gardens, named Sunnymeade and Jamboree, are the fruits of labour of Peter Shaw, the creative director of Ocean Road Landscaping. Each of these gardens offers a distinct experience to the visitors, echoing the creative versatility of Shaw.

Sunnymeade: An Organic Masterpiece

Sunnymeade, the residence of Shaw for over twenty years, is a testament to his dedication towards creating an organic and family-friendly environment. This award-winning garden has been featured in various media outlets for its innovative design. The garden is a haven of biodiversity, housing correas, westringias, a mounded lawn, and a Moonah forest. This organic development and respect for native flora has won Sunnymeade numerous accolades and recognition.

Jamboree: Simplicity Meets Efficacy

On the other hand, Jamboree, completed in 2020, stands out with its focus on low-maintenance and coastal-tolerant plants. The garden is a testament to the concept that simplicity can be powerful and effective. The plant palette is kept minimal, yet the garden exudes vibrancy and health, despite its young age.

A Weekend of Green Delight

Both Sunnymeade and Jamboree are all set to welcome visitors over the second weekend of January. The gardens will host a range of events for the visitors, promising a green weekend filled with exploration and learning. For those interested, further details and booking options are available at the Open Gardens Victoria website, ensuring a smooth visit to these horticultural havens.

Australia Travel & Tourism
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

