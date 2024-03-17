Ongoing Logging in NSW Koala Habitat Deemed 'Profound Tragedy' by Conservationists

Longtime forest advocates express disgust at ongoing logging of koala habitat in northern New South Wales despite promises by the state government to protect the species. Concerns arise ahead of a state koala summit in Sydney, with campaigners urging the government to immediately stop logging and protect all koala hubs. Estimates suggest over 220,000 ha of important koala habitat in state forests in north-east NSW remain unprotected, with logging operations continuing in key areas like Braemar and Myrtle forests.

Logging Without Pause

Despite the Minns government's cessation order for logging operations in certain 'koala hubs', activists report that the destruction of vital habitat persists both within and beyond the proposed Great Koala National Park boundaries. Notable areas such as Sheas Nob, Kangaroo River, and Wild Cattle Creek have witnessed active logging, undermining efforts to safeguard the species from extinction.

Voices of Discontent

Dailan Pugh, president of the North East Forest Alliance, and other conservationists have tirelessly campaigned for the protection of koala habitats, particularly targeting Braemar and Myrtle state forests. Their efforts to seek legal injunctions against logging operations have, however, been unsuccessful, with significant portions of these forests now cleared. The community's outcry has intensified, accusing the environment minister, Penny Sharpe, of indifference towards their concerns.

Summit of Hope or Despair?

The upcoming koala summit, called by Minister Sharpe, aims to gather insights from councils and experts on preventing koala extinction. Despite this initiative, many fear it may fall short of addressing the crucial issue of habitat protection on public land. Advocates like Susie Russell call for bold and courageous actions from the government, emphasizing the counterproductive nature of current reforestation efforts amidst ongoing logging.