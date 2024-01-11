en English
Australia

Ongoing Inflation Battle and Diplomatic Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire Dominate Australian Updates

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:43 pm EST
Australia’s Shadow Treasurer, Angus Taylor, continues to voice his concerns over the nation’s ongoing battle against inflation. Despite November’s inflation rate being lower than expected, Taylor has highlighted rising costs across a variety of items and the subsequent impact on Australians’ disposable incomes. Economists remain divided over the Reserve Bank’s future actions, with some foreseeing rate cuts and others predicting further hikes. As the nation prepares for the release of the December quarter inflation data, concerns around ‘sticky’ homegrown services inflation persist.

International Relations: Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

Amidst ongoing conflict, Australia’s UN ambassador has echoed calls for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. The international stage continues to be a tumultuous space, with the UN demanding a halt to Houthi rebels’ attacks in the Red Sea.

Australia’s Cybersecurity Concerns Intensify

On the domestic front, the cyberattack on St Vincent’s Health Australia remains a significant concern. Three weeks after the incident, the organization admits its lack of clarity on the extent of the data breach, underlining the severity of cybersecurity threats in the country.

Political Updates: From Boycotts to Byelections

In political news, Woolworths faces a potential boycott over its decision concerning Australia Day, urged by Peter Dutton. Meanwhile, former presidential candidate Chris Christie has ended his campaign, positioning himself as a counter to Donald Trump’s momentum. As Australians prepare to celebrate Mary’s ascent to the Danish throne, the Prime Minister has taken credit for a decrease in inflation and announced a candidate for an upcoming byelection.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

