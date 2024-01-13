One-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed in Car Accident in Sydney’s West

In a heartrending incident that unfolded in Sydney’s west, a one-year-old girl’s life was abruptly extinguished when she was hit by an Audi 4WD. The tragic event transpired just before 5:15 pm on Friday, in the quiet suburban neighbourhood of Edna Avenue, Toongabbie, a mere 15-minute drive from Parramatta.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

Upon receiving the distress call, emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. Officers from the Parramatta Police Area Command found the toddler had already been struck by the vehicle. Despite the swift response and tireless efforts of the NSW ambulance paramedics, the child was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving behind a grieving family and a stunned community.

The Investigation

The 41-year-old man behind the wheel of the 4WD was immediately taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing. Simultaneously, an investigative operation swung into action. The police established a crime scene for forensic examination to unravel the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Further Actions

As part of the ongoing investigation, a detailed report is being prepared for the Coroner. This report aims to piece together the series of events surrounding the unfortunate incident, providing valuable insights that could potentially aid in preventing such accidents in the future.

This heart-wrenching incident of the toddler's death has cast a sombre shadow amidst other unrelated incidents reported recently.