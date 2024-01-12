One-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Audi 4WD in Sydney’s West

In a heartrending incident that has left Sydney’s west community in shock, a one-year-old toddler was tragically killed by an Audi 4WD in Toongabbie, a suburb located approximately 15 minutes from Parramatta. The fatal accident occurred just before 5.15pm on Friday at a residence on Edna Avenue.

Emergency Response

Upon receiving reports of a child being struck by a vehicle, emergency services, including Parramatta Police Area Command officers and NSW ambulance paramedics, were promptly dispatched to the scene. Despite their concerted efforts to save the toddler’s life, she succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigation Underway

The 41-year-old male driver of the Audi was taken into custody and transported to Westmead Hospital for mandatory tests — a standard procedure in such cases. Concurrently, police cordoned off the area and initiated a forensic examination as part of their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Next Steps

Parramatta Police Area Command has set up a crime scene and is conducting a meticulous investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading up to the fatal collision. A comprehensive report will be prepared for the Coroner, shedding light on this devastating event and helping to understand its circumstances better. The community mourns the loss of the young life, and reminders of road safety echo louder than ever.