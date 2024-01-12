en English
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge

One Giant Leap Australia (OGLA), a dedicated advocate for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers, is paving the way for a future workforce brimming with diverse and dynamic skills. Established in 2008, OGLA has been instrumental in cementing pivotal partnerships with educational institutions, governmental agencies, STEM-centric companies, and community organizations.

Partnership with ELO Consortium

In its latest stride, OGLA has joined forces with the ELO Consortium to launch the Little Dipper Challenge. This challenge has been orchestrated as an integral part of the Australian Space Agency’s Moon to Mars Trailblazer program—a significant collaboration with NASA. The program’s ambitious objective is to foster the development of a lunar rover capable of collecting and converting lunar regolith into oxygen and fuel. This innovation holds the potential to support long-term lunar presence and facilitate wider space exploration.

The Little Dipper Challenge

The Little Dipper Challenge aims to ignite a passion for space among primary school-aged children. It invites them to craft a scoop for collecting lunar soil using everyday materials such as Lego and cardboard. This hands-on project is part of an online platform accessible across Australia, designed to cultivate creativity and kindle an early interest in STEM.

Impact and Future Prospects

The challenge will run until March 1, 2024. Participants will have the golden opportunity to learn from ELO engineers about lunar environments and rover design. On successful completion, they will receive Certificates of Completion and may have their innovative projects showcased on ELO’s social media. This initiative is viewed as vital for Australia’s future in space, underscoring the importance of engaging children in STEM from an early age to prevent the loss of interest and combat gender biases.

Australia Education Science & Technology
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

