Australia

Oldest Evidence of Thylakoid Membranes in Cyanobacteria Discovered

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
Oldest Evidence of Thylakoid Membranes in Cyanobacteria Discovered

In a landmark discovery, scientists have unearthed the earliest evidence of thylakoid membranes in ancient cyanobacteria microfossils. These findings, published in the esteemed journal Nature, extend the fossil record of thylakoid-bearing cyanobacteria by at least 1.2 billion years. This sets a new minimum age for their divergence at around 1.75 billion years ago.

Discovery of Ancient Thylakoid Membranes

Scientists made this ground-breaking discovery in microfossils excavated from the McDermott Formation in Australia, dating back to between 1.78 and 1.73 billion years ago, and the Grassy Bay Formation in Canada, dating to between 1.01 and 0.9 billion years ago. The thylakoid membranes, a key component of cyanobacteria, were identified in the Navifusa majensis microfossils in a parallel to contorted arrangement and in a parietal arrangement in other specimens.

Implications for the Evolution of Complex Life

This pioneering discovery permits the unambiguous identification of early oxygenic photosynthesizers and offers a novel redox proxy for examining early Earth ecosystems. It also emphasizes the vital role of scrutinizing the ultrastructure of fossil cells to comprehend their paleobiology and early evolution. The research contributes significantly to the ongoing discourse on the origin of oxygenic photosynthesis before the Great Oxidation Event and its impact on Earth’s redox chemistry and the evolution of complex life.

Unveiling the Past, Shaping the Future

The study’s findings have far-reaching implications. The identification of thylakoid membranes in ancient cyanobacteria not only sheds light on the origin and evolution of photosynthesis but also on the emergence of life on Earth. The raw data that facilitated this discovery is available in the ULiege institutional open archive ORBi, paving the way for future research and breakthroughs in understanding Earth’s early ecosystems and life forms.

Australia Canada Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

