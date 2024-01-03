Oldest Evidence of Thylakoid Membranes in Cyanobacteria Discovered

In a landmark discovery, scientists have unearthed the earliest evidence of thylakoid membranes in ancient cyanobacteria microfossils. These findings, published in the esteemed journal Nature, extend the fossil record of thylakoid-bearing cyanobacteria by at least 1.2 billion years. This sets a new minimum age for their divergence at around 1.75 billion years ago.

Discovery of Ancient Thylakoid Membranes

Scientists made this ground-breaking discovery in microfossils excavated from the McDermott Formation in Australia, dating back to between 1.78 and 1.73 billion years ago, and the Grassy Bay Formation in Canada, dating to between 1.01 and 0.9 billion years ago. The thylakoid membranes, a key component of cyanobacteria, were identified in the Navifusa majensis microfossils in a parallel to contorted arrangement and in a parietal arrangement in other specimens.

Implications for the Evolution of Complex Life

This pioneering discovery permits the unambiguous identification of early oxygenic photosynthesizers and offers a novel redox proxy for examining early Earth ecosystems. It also emphasizes the vital role of scrutinizing the ultrastructure of fossil cells to comprehend their paleobiology and early evolution. The research contributes significantly to the ongoing discourse on the origin of oxygenic photosynthesis before the Great Oxidation Event and its impact on Earth’s redox chemistry and the evolution of complex life.

Unveiling the Past, Shaping the Future

The study’s findings have far-reaching implications. The identification of thylakoid membranes in ancient cyanobacteria not only sheds light on the origin and evolution of photosynthesis but also on the emergence of life on Earth. The raw data that facilitated this discovery is available in the ULiege institutional open archive ORBi, paving the way for future research and breakthroughs in understanding Earth’s early ecosystems and life forms.