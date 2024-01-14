en English
80-Year-Old Charged in Sydney for Assault on Woman with Dementia

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
80-Year-Old Charged in Sydney for Assault on Woman with Dementia

80-year-old William John Newbold has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia at an undisclosed aged care home in Sydney’s northwest. The alleged incidents occurred while Newbold was visiting another resident at the facility. He now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual touching without consent.

Newbold is accused of sexually touching the elderly woman on one occasion, and on a separate occasion, engaging in non-consensual sexual intercourse with her. Following an investigation, Newbold was arrested at his home and subsequently charged with the aforementioned offenses.

Court Appearance and Bail Conditions

In a recent court appearance conducted via audiovisual link, Newbold, represented by his lawyer, did not enter any pleas. His lawyer attempted to obtain a suppression order citing concerns over Newbold’s cognitive health. However, Magistrate Lyon denied the request due to a lack of sufficient medical evidence. Newbold was granted bail under certain conditions. These include prohibitions on visiting the aged care facility, communicating with any witnesses, and posing any risk to the safety of the alleged victim.

With his case scheduled to return to court in March, Newbold must adhere to his bail conditions which also include maintaining a distance of at least 500 meters from the aged care facility and reporting to the police station weekly. The identity of the aged care facility remains undisclosed to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The case has also been referred to the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

