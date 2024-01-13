en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Oceanographer Serena Lee: Combining Innovation and Community Engagement in Tackling Rising Sea Levels

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Oceanographer Serena Lee: Combining Innovation and Community Engagement in Tackling Rising Sea Levels

In the heart of California’s Central Coast, an Australian Oceanographer, Serena Lee, is carving a niche in the realm of oceanography, with a special focus on understanding and mitigating the impact of rising sea levels. With over a decade of experience under her belt, Lee is no stranger to the field. However, her latest venture takes her beyond merely studying ocean tides and into the realm of community engagement, technology, and climate change activism.

Bringing Innovation to Oceanography

Lee’s passion for oceanography is not just confined to the theoretical realm. She actively collaborates with students at Cal Poly to develop affordable instruments for data collection. In an industry where a tide gauge can cost up to $30,000, Lee and her students have managed to create a similar device for a mere $300. This significant reduction in cost has not only made the technology more accessible but also opened new doors for comprehensive data coverage.

The California King Tides Project

Currently, Lee’s attention is riveted on the King Tides. In collaboration with the Coastal Commission, she is promoting public participation through the California King Tides Project. This initiative encourages community members to contribute to the research by photographing the tides. This simple yet effective method helps to fill data gaps without the need for specialized equipment or knowledge.

Community Engagement and the Future

The community’s response to the project has been overwhelmingly positive. Beachgoers like Lazanne Mustain are thrilled to be a part of the study, contributing to the documentation of sea level rise on the local coastline. Lee’s optimism about the future of research and the positive outcomes that come from community involvement is infectious. She firmly believes in the power of citizen science and envisages a future where everyone plays an active role in understanding and combating climate change.

0
Australia Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
In a groundbreaking endeavour, Victoria, Australia has witnessed the creation of a pioneering educational project titled Seeing Through the Haze. This initiative is aimed at enlightening students from years 7-10 about the potential perils of vaping. This laudable initiative is the fruit of collaboration between Quit Victoria, Monash University, VicHealth, the Victorian Department of Education,
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
Catastrophic Multi-Vehicle Collision Disrupts Sydney Traffic
33 mins ago
Catastrophic Multi-Vehicle Collision Disrupts Sydney Traffic
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
36 mins ago
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Five Arrested in Melbourne's Tobacco War: Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members Apprehended
15 mins ago
Five Arrested in Melbourne's Tobacco War: Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members Apprehended
2023: The Unexpected Rise in First Home Buyer Activity Amidst Housing Challenges
24 mins ago
2023: The Unexpected Rise in First Home Buyer Activity Amidst Housing Challenges
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
24 mins ago
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
Latest Headlines
World News
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
50 seconds
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
52 seconds
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
2 mins
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
3 mins
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
3 mins
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
4 mins
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
4 mins
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida's Book Review Controversy
4 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida's Book Review Controversy
Houston Marathon Unfazed by Frigid Temperatures: A Testament to Human Endurance
5 mins
Houston Marathon Unfazed by Frigid Temperatures: A Testament to Human Endurance
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app