Oceanographer Serena Lee: Combining Innovation and Community Engagement in Tackling Rising Sea Levels

In the heart of California’s Central Coast, an Australian Oceanographer, Serena Lee, is carving a niche in the realm of oceanography, with a special focus on understanding and mitigating the impact of rising sea levels. With over a decade of experience under her belt, Lee is no stranger to the field. However, her latest venture takes her beyond merely studying ocean tides and into the realm of community engagement, technology, and climate change activism.

Bringing Innovation to Oceanography

Lee’s passion for oceanography is not just confined to the theoretical realm. She actively collaborates with students at Cal Poly to develop affordable instruments for data collection. In an industry where a tide gauge can cost up to $30,000, Lee and her students have managed to create a similar device for a mere $300. This significant reduction in cost has not only made the technology more accessible but also opened new doors for comprehensive data coverage.

The California King Tides Project

Currently, Lee’s attention is riveted on the King Tides. In collaboration with the Coastal Commission, she is promoting public participation through the California King Tides Project. This initiative encourages community members to contribute to the research by photographing the tides. This simple yet effective method helps to fill data gaps without the need for specialized equipment or knowledge.

Community Engagement and the Future

The community’s response to the project has been overwhelmingly positive. Beachgoers like Lazanne Mustain are thrilled to be a part of the study, contributing to the documentation of sea level rise on the local coastline. Lee’s optimism about the future of research and the positive outcomes that come from community involvement is infectious. She firmly believes in the power of citizen science and envisages a future where everyone plays an active role in understanding and combating climate change.