Australia

Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Hazard in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:39 pm EST
The Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, a renowned sailing event, confronts an unanticipated menace in the form of the colossal ocean sunfish, or Mola mola. These aquatic behemoths, each weighing as much as a sizeable SUV and bearing a resemblance to a floating saucer furnished with fins, have become a significant peril to the racing yachts. Their size and their penchant for basking at the water’s surface have led to disastrous encounters with fast-moving yachts.

Unforeseen Encounters

Michael Spies, a veteran sailor with 39 races in his logbook, narrates a grave incident dating back to January 2018. His yacht struck a sunfish, causing the rudder to snap off and the vessel to begin taking on water. The situation escalated to such a degree that the crew had to be airlifted for safety. Brad Kellett, another seasoned sailor with 31 years of racing experience, has had multiple brushes with sunfish. One such encounter led to his enforced withdrawal from a race.

Unique Marvels of the Sea

Despite their seemingly clumsy appearance, marine scientists view sunfish with fascination and quickly dismiss the notion that they are an evolutionary mistake. They spotlight the sunfish’s unusual characteristics, such as their vertical fins, truncated spine, absence of ribs, and thick rubbery skin. These fish are also adept deep-sea divers, feasting on gelatinous creatures in the frigid depths, before returning to the surface to bask and warm up.

Evidence of Longstanding Presence

A fragment of the Sydney Morning Herald from 1883 was discovered inside a sunfish, indicating their existence in the oceans for a minimum of 140 years. As the 78th Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race draws near, sailors remain vigilant for these unexpected marine obstacles. The sunfish, with its ungainly appearance yet fascinating anatomy and behaviour, continues to demand respect from sailors and intrigue from scientists.

Australia Wildlife
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

