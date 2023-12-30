Ocean Sunfish: The Unanticipated Challenge for Sydney to Hobart Sailors

Among the multitude of challenges that Sydney to Hobart sailors confront, one is particularly unexpected and formidable: encounters with the gargantuan ocean sunfish, or Mola mola. These mammoth creatures, often weighing as much as a large SUV, have a knack for basking at the surface of the water, inadvertently leading to perilous encounters with yachts.

A Brush with the Giant Sunfish

Michael Spies, a seasoned sailor with an impressive 39 Sydney to Hobart races under his belt, experienced this alarming situation firsthand in January 2018. His yacht, the Hollywood Boulevard, collided with a sunfish, the impact so severe that it snapped the boat’s rudder, causing the vessel to take on water. The incident led to a helicopter rescue operation, a stark reminder of the unexpected dangers lurking in the vast ocean.

The Ocean Sunfish: A Fascinating Marine Marvel

Mola mola, the biggest bony fish in the world, is an enigma of the seas. Despite their colossal size, they are difficult to spot until it is too late to avoid a collision. They bask in the sun, floating languidly at the surface, a behavior that often leads to unfortunate encounters with fast-moving yachts.

Despite their awkward appearance and seemingly languid behavior, sunfish are far from useless. These marine creatures play a unique role in the marine ecosystem. They have captivated marine scientists with their distinct evolutionary traits. These include vertical orientation of wings, absence of a swim bladder yet possessing neutral buoyancy, deep dives to feed, and the ability to regulate their body temperature by warming up in the sun.

The Sunfish Debate

A viral Facebook rant in 2017 sparked an intense debate over the sunfish’s reputation. While some viewed them as an oceanic joke, marine biologists and other experts have been quick to point out their unique characteristics and significant contribution to marine biodiversity. As with any other creature in the vast web of life, the ocean sunfish has a role to play, and its continued existence contributes to the delicate balance of our planet’s marine ecosystem.