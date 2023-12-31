en English
Australia

Ocean Sunfish: A Sailor’s Unexpected Encounter in Sydney to Hobart Race

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:22 am EST
Ocean Sunfish: A Sailor’s Unexpected Encounter in Sydney to Hobart Race

Michael Spies, a seasoned sailor with 39 Sydney to Hobart races under his belt, experienced the unexpected in January 2018. While sailing the yacht Hollywood Boulevard back to New South Wales after the 2017 race, his vessel collided with an ocean sunfish, also known as the mola mola. The impact was so severe that it snapped the yacht’s rudder and caused the vessel to take on water, necessitating an aerial rescue from Bass Strait.

The Unseen Danger of the Ocean

Ocean sunfish, despite their seemingly awkward and slow movement, are capable of deep dives and quick maneuvers. Their large size, comparable to a hefty SUV, and unique appearance, resembling a floating saucer with their dorsal and anal fins extended vertically, make them a fascinating subject for marine scientists. Yet, their presence has been a consistent hazard for Sydney to Hobart yachts.

Marine Mystery vs. Sailor’s Nightmare

The sunfish’s notoriety among sailors sharply contrasts with its relative obscurity in marine tourism. There are far fewer sunfish-watching boats compared to whale-watching tours. Sunfish, part of the Molidae family and related to pufferfish, triggerfish, and boxfish, have distinctive features such as a truncated spine, no ribs, and a thick hypodermis akin to an exoskeleton. After cold deep-water dives, they maintain neutral buoyancy and warm up at the surface.

A Giant Beneath the Waves

The largest recorded sunfish weighed a colossal 2,750 kilograms, measuring 3.25 meters in length and 3.6 meters in height. Their evolutionary uniqueness makes them a fascinating study for scientists, yet they carry a silent threat beneath the waves. For sailors like Michael Spies, the sunfish serves as a reminder of the unpredictable challenges that the ocean can present, even to the most seasoned mariners.

Australia Wildlife
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

