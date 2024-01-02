OCEAN Launches Campaign Against Seismic Blasting in Otway Basin

On January 6th, the Otways Climate Emergency Action Network (OCEAN) is set to launch a compelling summer campaign aimed at opposing seismic blasting in the Otway Basin, off the southwest coast of Victoria, Australia. The campaign, slated to conclude on January 27th in Portland, seeks to traverse every town along the Great Ocean Road, orchestrating a myriad of public events.

The Heartbeat of the Campaign

The campaign’s linchpin is to raise public consciousness about the detrimental impacts of seismic blasting on marine life. The method, used for oil and gas exploration, has been under mounting criticism for its potential to cause significant harm to marine ecosystems. The OCEAN campaign is planning a series of events such as film screenings, public rallies, street marches, and paddle outs. Each event is designed to be a catalyst for conversation and a medium for education, ensuring that coastal visitors become aware of the issue’s gravity.

Kicking Off With a Show of Solidarity

The inaugural event of the campaign is scheduled to be a significant street march and foreshore rally in Ocean Grove on January 6th. This event is intended to be an unequivocal display of community unity against seismic blasting. The Ocean Grove community, backed by OCEAN, will express their collective opposition against seismic testing and test drilling off the Victorian coast. The proposed testing area, which is nearly the size of Tasmania, is home to a diverse range of marine species and sanctuaries. The potential impact this could have on such a crucial ecosystem is a primary concern.

A Call to Arms

The campaign manager and OCEAN founder, whose name is not disclosed, has been vocal about the damaging effects of seismic blasting on marine life. They have called for robust community opposition and strong advocacy from local MPs to halt the proposed exploration. The call to arms is a critical element of the campaign, as it seeks to mobilize the community and local political figures to actively oppose the proposal. This public release notes that the information provided is from the originating organization or author(s) and has been edited for clarity and style. Mirage.News, the platform disseminating this information, remains neutral and does not endorse any positions presented by the original authors.