en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Ocean Alley’s Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident in Queenstown

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Ocean Alley’s Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident in Queenstown

In a public display of remorse, Lachlan Galbraith, a key member of the celebrated Australian rock band Ocean Alley, has apologized for a shoplifting incident in Queenstown. Caught on camera, Galbraith’s unusual theft involved a drink bottle lid from a local Hunting and Fishing store. The incident, which Galbraith has labeled an act of ‘foolishness’, has attracted significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the band.

A Social Media Revelation

The incident first came to public attention when the Queenstown Hunting and Fishing store took to social media to address the theft. They posted a security camera image of the theft in progress and tagged the band, referencing their popular hit ‘Confidence’. The store’s post was light-hearted, inviting Galbraith to return the stolen item. This post has since been removed, but not before it made waves across the internet.

Ocean Alley’s Response

In response to the social media revelation, Galbraith issued a public apology on behalf of himself and the band. He expressed deep regret for his actions and reassured fans that this incident was not representative of the band’s usual conduct. Galbraith also confirmed that he had made amends with the store. The band, currently touring New Zealand, is set to perform in Wellington and Whangamat before continuing their international tour in Australia, North America, and the United Kingdom.

Rhythm and Alps Festival

The incident occurred while the band was in Queenstown for the Rhythm and Alps festival, a major New Year’s Eve event. Despite the shoplifting incident, the police reported that the crowds at the festival were well-behaved, and no related arrests were made. The Queenstown Hunting and Fishing store has since acknowledged Ocean Alley’s efforts to address the situation and wished them well on their tour.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Rings in 2024: A Tale of Fireworks, Festivities, and Reflections

By Geeta Pillai

A Global Welcome to 2024: New Year's Eve Celebrations Around the World

By Geeta Pillai

Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate

By Geeta Pillai

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By Geeta Pillai

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash ...
@Accidents · 45 mins
Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash ...
heart comment 0
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy

By Salman Khan

David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition

By Geeta Pillai

Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition
Carly Bowyer of ‘Married At First Sight’ Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith

By Geeta Pillai

Carly Bowyer of 'Married At First Sight' Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith
Australia’s Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era

By Salman Khan

Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
4 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
9 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
16 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
16 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
17 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
17 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
17 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
18 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
18 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
16 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
30 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
45 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
49 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
51 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
51 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
52 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
1 hour
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app