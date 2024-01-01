Ocean Alley’s Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident in Queenstown

In a public display of remorse, Lachlan Galbraith, a key member of the celebrated Australian rock band Ocean Alley, has apologized for a shoplifting incident in Queenstown. Caught on camera, Galbraith’s unusual theft involved a drink bottle lid from a local Hunting and Fishing store. The incident, which Galbraith has labeled an act of ‘foolishness’, has attracted significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the band.

A Social Media Revelation

The incident first came to public attention when the Queenstown Hunting and Fishing store took to social media to address the theft. They posted a security camera image of the theft in progress and tagged the band, referencing their popular hit ‘Confidence’. The store’s post was light-hearted, inviting Galbraith to return the stolen item. This post has since been removed, but not before it made waves across the internet.

Ocean Alley’s Response

In response to the social media revelation, Galbraith issued a public apology on behalf of himself and the band. He expressed deep regret for his actions and reassured fans that this incident was not representative of the band’s usual conduct. Galbraith also confirmed that he had made amends with the store. The band, currently touring New Zealand, is set to perform in Wellington and Whangamat before continuing their international tour in Australia, North America, and the United Kingdom.

Rhythm and Alps Festival

The incident occurred while the band was in Queenstown for the Rhythm and Alps festival, a major New Year’s Eve event. Despite the shoplifting incident, the police reported that the crowds at the festival were well-behaved, and no related arrests were made. The Queenstown Hunting and Fishing store has since acknowledged Ocean Alley’s efforts to address the situation and wished them well on their tour.