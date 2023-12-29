OAIC Investigates TikTok Over Data Privacy Concerns: A Global Implication

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), in an unprecedented move, has launched an in-depth investigation into the data handling practices of the globally popular social media platform, TikTok. The inquiry probes into the allegations of TikTok, owned by Chinese tech behemoth ByteDance, violating privacy laws by illicitly gathering, employing, and disseminating the personal information of its vast user base.

Aiming At Data Harvesting

The primary focus of the probe is to ascertain whether TikTok is improperly harvesting Australians’ personal data without their informed consent. This action follows numerous reports of privacy breaches, raising questions about the platform’s compliance with user data protection norms. This initiative has the backing of the Labor government, which, while expressing concerns, entrusts the commission to perform its duty diligently.

(Read Also: Influencer’s Body Paint Gym Attire Ignites Controversy Over Societal Double Standards)

TikTok Under Scrutiny

The inquiry is not confined to the alleged data harvesting but also scrutinizes TikTok’s use of marketing pixels. These sophisticated tools are purportedly used by the platform to track users’ online habits and shopping behaviors, thereby allegedly infringing upon the online privacy of Australians. The allegations, initially voiced by Senator James Paterson, further claim that TikTok is using pixels to gather information about even non-TikTok users – a charge that the platform vehemently denies. TikTok insists that its use of marketing pixels complies with all Australian privacy laws and regulations.

(Read Also: Jacob Elordi: A Surprise Visit and an Anticipated Thriller)

Global Implications

The repercussions of this investigation could extend far beyond TikTok’s operations in Australia. It adds to the growing chorus of global concerns about the impact of social media on privacy and data security. TikTok has been under the scanner in various regions, including the European Union and the United Kingdom, due to similar concerns regarding its handling of user data. In the UK, the Information Commissioner’s Office levied a hefty fine of $24 million on the company for failing to adequately verify the age of over a million underage users in 2020. Coinciding with this inquiry, Australian brands are being urged to remove tracking tools from their TikTok accounts, underscoring the gravity of the privacy concerns.

Read More