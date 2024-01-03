Nurses’ Union Faction in Western Australia Protests Against Pay Offers

In a surprising development, a faction within the nurses’ union in Western Australia has sparked a protest against ongoing pay offer negotiations. The source of this discord lies in the dissatisfaction of several nurses with the two pay offers proposed by the government, both endorsed by the Australian Nurses Federation (ANF) WA. The offers include a 3% pay increase and nurse-to-patient ratios, which are already in place at Perth Children’s Hospital. Additionally, the offers propose a new professional development allowance, ranging from $700 to $1400 annually.

The Demand for Adequate Compensation

Despite the proposed benefits, the union had initially aimed for a 5% pay raise. This breakaway faction of nurses is encouraging their peers to gather outside the Royal Perth Hospital and abstain from voting on the offers, which they deem to be insufficient. A nurse named Kirsty, who has chosen to withhold her last name, is the figurehead of the rally, voicing the perceived indignity of the suggested pay increases following 18-month long negotiations.

Questioning Representation

The group asserts that the ANF is not representing their interests satisfactorily in the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA) negotiations. They are even contemplating a vote of no confidence against ANF WA secretary Janet Reah. This dissent comes at a precarious time for the ANF and Reah. They are currently facing potential fines of up to $80,000 for breaching orders from the WA Industrial Relations Commission, which include organizing a mass rally at the State Parliament in December.

The Road to Resolution

The Commission is slated to make a decision on the fines in February. Meanwhile, the ANF has declined to comment on the impending rally. The unfolding situation puts the spotlight on the broader issue of fair compensation for nurses, a profession critical in ensuring public health. It remains to be seen how this internal conflict will resolve and what implications it will have for the future of nursing in Western Australia.