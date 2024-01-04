en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies

In a novel approach to first aid, pediatric nurse Sarah Hunstead has recommended the inclusion of a red face washer in emergency kits. This ingenious solution comes as a response to those who become anxious or faint at the sight of blood, often a common occurrence during emergencies involving cuts or nosebleeds.

Using Colour to Combat Fear

Hunstead, who runs CPR Kids, an Australian children’s safety page, asserts that a red cloth can mask the sight of blood, effectively reducing fear and anxiety in such situations. This advice is particularly pertinent for individuals prone to nosebleeds or those who find the sight of blood distressing. In a demonstration video, Hunstead showed the contrast between red dye on a red cloth and a white cloth, simulating the effect of blood. The red dye on the red cloth was less noticeable, effectively demonstrating the calming effect this could have in a real-life emergency.

Alternative Colour Choices

While red is the preferred color for this technique, Hunstead did mention that other dark-colored washers, like black, grey, or navy, could have a similar effect. The principle remains the same – to minimize visual cues that might trigger anxiety or fear in stressful situations. The technique is innovative, simple, and cost-effective, making it a valuable addition to any first aid kit.

Reception and Further Tips

The idea has been well-received, with viewers sharing their personal experiences and tips for managing blood stains. One viewer highlighted the effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide in removing blood stains, suggesting the use of cold water and treating stains before they dry. This underscores the importance of such simple yet impactful advice in dealing with emergencies.

On a related note, as the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions brace for a major winter storm this weekend, safety precautions have been advised. With the storm expected to bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast, transforming into snow as it moves north along the East Coast, residents are advised to stay safe and warm. The American Red Cross also offers emergency apps for weather alerts and first aid guidance, complementing Hunstead’s innovative approach to managing fear in emergencies.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Coles' Automated Security Gates Stir Safety Concerns Among Customers
In a recent surge of public concern, customers of Australian supermarket chain, Coles, have voiced apprehensions about the newly installed automated security gates in hundreds of stores. Introduced in 2023 as an anti-theft measure, these gates have become the subject of criticism due to perceived safety risks, particularly in emergency situations. Customer Concerns Rise on
Coles' Automated Security Gates Stir Safety Concerns Among Customers
The Veronicas Return to U.S. Stage with Gothic Summer Tour
11 mins ago
The Veronicas Return to U.S. Stage with Gothic Summer Tour
October Developments in Victoria: A Snapshot of Progress and Challenges
24 mins ago
October Developments in Victoria: A Snapshot of Progress and Challenges
GQG Partners: A Growing Funds Management Firm with a Generous Dividend Policy
8 mins ago
GQG Partners: A Growing Funds Management Firm with a Generous Dividend Policy
Highway Rescue Operation: 80 Chickens Saved After Trailer Accident
10 mins ago
Highway Rescue Operation: 80 Chickens Saved After Trailer Accident
Extinct Crocodile Species Discovered: Unveiling Australia's Ancient Crocodilian Lineage
11 mins ago
Extinct Crocodile Species Discovered: Unveiling Australia's Ancient Crocodilian Lineage
Latest Headlines
World News
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
38 seconds
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
45 seconds
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
48 seconds
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
58 seconds
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
2 mins
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
2 mins
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
2 mins
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
2 mins
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
3 mins
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app