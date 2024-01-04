Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies

In a novel approach to first aid, pediatric nurse Sarah Hunstead has recommended the inclusion of a red face washer in emergency kits. This ingenious solution comes as a response to those who become anxious or faint at the sight of blood, often a common occurrence during emergencies involving cuts or nosebleeds.

Using Colour to Combat Fear

Hunstead, who runs CPR Kids, an Australian children’s safety page, asserts that a red cloth can mask the sight of blood, effectively reducing fear and anxiety in such situations. This advice is particularly pertinent for individuals prone to nosebleeds or those who find the sight of blood distressing. In a demonstration video, Hunstead showed the contrast between red dye on a red cloth and a white cloth, simulating the effect of blood. The red dye on the red cloth was less noticeable, effectively demonstrating the calming effect this could have in a real-life emergency.

Alternative Colour Choices

While red is the preferred color for this technique, Hunstead did mention that other dark-colored washers, like black, grey, or navy, could have a similar effect. The principle remains the same – to minimize visual cues that might trigger anxiety or fear in stressful situations. The technique is innovative, simple, and cost-effective, making it a valuable addition to any first aid kit.

Reception and Further Tips

The idea has been well-received, with viewers sharing their personal experiences and tips for managing blood stains. One viewer highlighted the effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide in removing blood stains, suggesting the use of cold water and treating stains before they dry. This underscores the importance of such simple yet impactful advice in dealing with emergencies.

On a related note, as the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions brace for a major winter storm this weekend, safety precautions have been advised. With the storm expected to bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast, transforming into snow as it moves north along the East Coast, residents are advised to stay safe and warm. The American Red Cross also offers emergency apps for weather alerts and first aid guidance, complementing Hunstead’s innovative approach to managing fear in emergencies.