Australia

Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Professor Joe Siracusa, the Dean of Global Futures at Curtin University, has issued a stark warning about the escalating threats and uncertainties that loom over our increasingly volatile world. During a fraught discussion with Sky News Australia, Siracusa underscored the urgent need for robust nuclear deterrence as a crucial safeguard against the ominous specter of World War Three.

Australia, United States and Global Security

Throughout the interview, Siracusa emphasized the indispensable roles that Australia and the United States serve in the global security landscape. He insisted that their cooperation is a pivotal factor for mutual support and the broader security of the international community. This cooperation is not merely beneficial; it is fundamental in the face of potential global conflict.

Perth: A New Strategic Target?

Turning his attention to Australia and, more specifically, Perth, Siracusa expressed concerns that this region could emerge as a strategic target in the eyes of other nations. This concern arises from recent developments under the AUKUS agreement, including the deployment of nuclear-propelled submarines and the expected presence of nuclear cruise missiles in the future. These advancements, Siracusa warned, have inadvertently raised Perth’s visibility as a potential target for countries like China and Russia, who may be formulating their defense and offense strategies.

Nuclear Deterrence: A Preventive Measure

Professor Siracusa’s discourse revolved around the fundamental proposition that maintaining a credible and survivable nuclear force is essential to deter potential adversaries from attempting a first strike. He highlighted the escalating threat from Russia and China’s expanding and diversifying nuclear forces and proposed the use of road mobile nuclear-armed ballistic missiles as a potential countermeasure against the prospective detectability of ballistic missile submarines in the future.

Australia’s Changing Strategic Balance and Nuclear Policy

The professor also presented a review of Australia’s historical stance on extended nuclear deterrence, emphasizing the shifting nature of strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific. He outlined the necessity for Australia to reassess its approach to the nuclear umbrella, engage in a structured dialogue with the US on nuclear strategy, and bolster its contribution to extended nuclear deterrence. Bolstering Australia’s contribution in this regard, he argued, would enhance the robustness of the US nuclear umbrella in the Indo-Pacific and promote regional non-proliferation, while deterring Chinese coercion.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

