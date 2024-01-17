NSW's Housing Sector Faces Major Downturn Amidst Planning Reforms

Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics paints a dire picture for the New South Wales (NSW) housing sector. The state has recorded the lowest rate of building commencements in the last quarter, compared to its Australian counterparts. With a 35.83% drop from the previous quarter and a 28.4% decrease year-on-year, NSW's construction sector is grappling with a substantial downturn.

The Political Backdrop

Following the release of these figures, Scott Farlow, Shadow Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, and Housing, didn't hold back criticism. He lambasted the Minns Labor Government for the state's discouraging housing sector performance. Farlow cited the government's planning reforms and the introduction of a $12,000 tax on new homes as the key factors behind the decline.

The Shadow Minister emphasized the high demand for housing in NSW. Despite this, the state is significantly lagging behind its five-year target to construct 377,000 new homes. Farlow urged the state Premier, Chris Minns, to reassess the government's stance on housing. He proposed a holistic strategy that addresses both demand and supply to alleviate rent pressures and bring down soaring housing prices.

A National Overview

While NSW is struggling, other states have experienced quarterly increases in building commencements. Victoria and South Australia have particularly shown progress. However, most states, despite quarterly gains, have also faced annual decreases, reflecting a broader national challenge.

Further Challenges Ahead

Contributing to the sluggish housing construction rate is a persistent shortage of workers and materials, leading to a backlog. Furthermore, supply chain problems have severely impacted building activity. Eliza Owen, CoreLogic's head of residential research, warns that the constrained supply of new housing will inevitably drive up house prices and rents.

The housing crisis is further exacerbated in specific areas. For instance, building approvals in parts of the Lower Hunter fell 55% last year, while Newcastle saw an 82% surge, primarily fuelled by the approval of 720 apartments.

Despite a 3% annual increase in completed new homes, NSW is still 36% below the required average annual target. With only 45,300 new dwellings commencing construction over the past 12 months, representing an 11% annual decline, the state's capacity to deliver new housing and meet its obligations under the National Housing Accord is under significant pressure.