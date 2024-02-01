NSW Venues with 20+ Gaming Machines Required to Employ Responsible Gambling Officers from July 2024

Starting 1 July 2024, the New South Wales (NSW) Labor Government will implement a series of reforms targeting gambling harm. Among them, a directive that venues with over 20 gaming machine entitlements must employ a Responsible Gambling Officer (RGO) during the operational hours of poker machines. These changes come as part of the amendments to the Gaming Machines Regulation 2019.

Unveiling the Role of Responsible Gambling Officers

The primary responsibility of RGOs will be to monitor patrons for signs of harmful gambling behavior. They will provide much-needed information on gambling support services and assist individuals with their self-exclusion requests. The addition of these roles marks a significant step in enhancing the support system for individuals grappling with gambling addiction.

Additional Measures to Combat Gambling Harm

Besides the introduction of RGOs, all hotels and clubs that house gaming machines will be required to maintain a Gambling Incident Register and a Gaming Plan of Management. These measures aim to promote transparency and ensure a systematic approach towards potential incidents of problem gambling.

The Road to Implementation

A position paper that outlines the new requirements and the timeframes for their implementation has been published. This paper is the product of extensive consultations with industry stakeholders and organizations committed to harm minimization. Venues with over 100 gaming machine entitlements will have to hire additional RGOs to maintain adequate staffing levels. Furthermore, all personnel filling specified roles, including RGOs, must undergo Advanced Responsible Conduct of Gambling (ARCG) training. The government estimates around 3600 individuals will undergo this training.

The NSW government is introducing these measures in phases, allowing sufficient time for venues, staff, management, and training providers to prepare for the changes. As a part of this initiative, the government has also greenlit a cashless gaming trial in 28 pubs and clubs, extending it to 4500 poker machines.