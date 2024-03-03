NSW Urged to Embrace Climate-Smart Housing in Urban Densification Push

The Nature Conservation Council of NSW (NCC) has called on the NSW government to ensure its urban densification strategy includes robust measures for climate-smart housing and environmental protection. Highlighting the risks of continuing Sydney's urban sprawl without due consideration for the environment, NCC CEO Jacqui Mumford emphasized the need for a balance between development and nature conservation.

Striking a Balance in Urban Planning

In an appeal to the NSW government, the NCC outlined several recommendations to make urban densification environmentally sustainable. These include enhancing protections for mature trees, empowering local councils to protect biodiversity, improving active transport infrastructure, and incentivizing the construction of fully electric buildings with high energy efficiency ratings. The NCC's call to action underscores the importance of integrating climate resilience and biodiversity conservation into Sydney's urban development plans.

Challenging the Status Quo

Mumford criticized the current approach to urban planning, which often sacrifices environmental considerations for the sake of housing development. By advocating for reduced carpark requirements near transport hubs and the facilitation of electric vehicle charging in new apartments, the NCC aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote a greener, more sustainable mode of living. The organization also highlighted the crucial role of local councils in adapting these recommendations to the unique needs of their communities.

Future Implications and Calls for Action

The NCC's recommendations, if implemented, could significantly alter the trajectory of Sydney's urban development towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly model. This initiative not only addresses the immediate need for climate-resilient housing but also sets a precedent for other cities facing similar challenges. As Sydney moves forward with its densification plans, the focus on climate-smart strategies and environmental protections will be critical in shaping a livable, sustainable future for its residents.