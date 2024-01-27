NSW Teachers Federation Calls for Swift Action on Teacher Shortage

In the wake of new data revealing nearly 2000 full-time teaching positions lying vacant, the New South Wales (NSW) Teachers Federation is urging the NSW Government to address the alarming teacher shortage in the state. The figures, published by the Sydney Morning Herald and sourced from the NSW Education Department, highlight a pronounced deficiency of English and mathematics teachers in 175 high schools.

The Impact of Wage Cap Policy

The Federation's Acting President, Henry Rajendra, has singled out the current wage cap policy as a significant contributor to the shortage. Rajendra describes the policy as 'corrosive', underscoring the urgency for the Minns Government to make rectifying the teacher shortage a primary concern. To render the teaching profession more appealing, Rajendra is championing for competitive teacher salaries, a reduction in administrative hours, and guaranteed employment.

Unfulfilled Election Promise

Rajendra also insists that the Premier must act on his election promise to decrease teachers' administrative hours. According to him, the previous government bears a portion of the responsibility for the current situation and should ensure full funding of NSW public schools to the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS). This benchmark is deemed crucial in accommodating student needs.

The Role of the Albanese Government

Furthermore, Rajendra is urging the Albanese government to provide sufficient funding to circumvent any potential shortfall. The news piece concludes with a clarification from Mirage.News, stating it does not endorse institutional positions or sides. The views articulated are solely those of the authors.