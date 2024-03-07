NSW Supreme Court Ruling Could Invalidate 29,000 Covid Fines: Legal Experts Urge Repayment

In a landmark decision dated January 31, the New South Wales Supreme Court has potentially set the stage for the invalidation of approximately 29,000 Covid-related fines, igniting a call among legal experts for the fines to be scrapped and repaid. This comes after NSW woman Angelika Kosciolek's fine was overturned, shining a light on the broader implications for thousands of similar cases.
Historic Ruling and Its Implications
The judgment in question stems from a case involving Angelika Kosciolek, who was fined $3,000 for leaving Greater Sydney without a permit during the 2021 lockdown. Justice Fagan's ruling confirmed that to be valid, a penalty notice must clearly state the relevant government act and provision related to the offence, adhering to the 'bare minimum' test established in a previous 2022 Supreme Court ruling. Kosciolek's fine was found to be invalid as it failed to meet this criterion, a flaw believed to be common among the majority of the 29,000 other Covid fines issued.
Response from Revenue NSW
Despite the Supreme Court's decision, the Commissioner of Fines Administration, Scott Johnston, indicated that Revenue NSW does not plan to withdraw and repay the remaining fines en masse. Instead, Johnston stated that Revenue NSW would continue to review each case individually. This stance has provoked criticism from legal circles, with Samantha Lee, Senior Solicitor at Redfern Legal Centre, urging the commissioner to align with the court's judgment and refund the fines that fail to meet the legal requirements.
Next Steps for Those Affected
For those among the 29,000 impacted by Covid fines, Redfern Legal Centre offers free legal advice and support in contesting penalties that do not comply with the 'bare minimum' test. This case has not only highlighted the need for clarity and precision in legal notices but has also raised questions about the fairness and legality of mass-issued fines during the pandemic. With legal experts rallying for action, the coming months may see significant developments in how these fines are handled.
As the dust settles on this pivotal ruling, the debate around the validity of Covid fines continues to gain momentum. With legal precedents now in place, the pressure is on for Revenue NSW to reconsider its stance and for those affected to seek redress. The outcome of this saga could redefine the enforcement of public health orders and set new standards for legal accountability in times of crisis.