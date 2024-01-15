NSW South Coast Motel’s ‘Unreasonable’ Rules Spark Outrage

A vacationer’s stay at a family-managed motel on the NSW south coast was marred by a series of rigorous regulations, culminating in an outcry against what she deemed ‘mean spirited’ and ‘unreasonable’ rules. Megan, the guest in question, recounted her ordeal during the festive season, shelling out $250 per night, only to be met with inconveniences and unexpected fees.

Stringent Check-In and Hidden Fees

The motel’s check-in policy was the first point of contention. Guests were allowed to check-in only between 3 pm and 6 pm. Failure to comply would result in cancellation with no reimbursement. Once Megan and her fellow guests navigated this narrow window successfully, they were greeted with a list of additional rules and associated costs. Among these were a $50 housekeeping fee and a $75 call-out fee for requiring staff assistance beyond office hours.

Restrictions on Amenities and Visitors

The motel’s restrictions extended beyond financial aspects. Guests were prohibited from cooking their meals, limited to merely reheating food in the microwave. The motel’s pool was not accessible, and the option of charging electric vehicles was denied. The rulebook further tightened its grip with a clause that visitors were permitted only with the management’s approval, accompanied by an added charge of $20 per person.

Consumer Rights and Accommodation Providers

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has set forth guidelines for accommodation providers to ensure a fair and transparent rapport with their guests. A crucial aspect of these guidelines emphasizes the necessity for clear terms and conditions in the agreement between the hotel and its guests, particularly concerning cancellation policies. This agreement should not include unnecessary rules that could financially or otherwise harm the consumer.

The case of this NSW south coast motel raises concerns about whether their policies align with these consumer protection laws. It serves as a reminder for guests to thoroughly review the terms and conditions before agreeing to stay, and for establishments to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency in their operations.