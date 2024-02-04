NSW Rural Fire Service Commences Mobile Data Terminal Deployment

The New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service (RFS) has initiated the integration of mobile data terminals (MDTs) in its operational vehicles. After a year-long delay, two districts are now equipped with the advanced technology. Initially slated for installation by the close of 2022, the project saw its first implementations in December 2023.

The Role of Fujitsu

Responsible for the deployment is the multinational tech giant, Fujitsu. Under a contract valued at $70 million, the company is set to install 5,000 MDTs across the RFS fleet. This rollout forms a part of a broader, statewide adoption strategy slated for completion over the next three years.

Upgrading the Fire Service

The MDTs are designed to seamlessly integrate with the RFS' upgraded computer-aided dispatch system. This system boasts software from Fujitsu, complemented by AWS-hosted software developed by Adashi Systems. The implementation of MDTs is a significant stride towards enhancing situational awareness and boosting information relay for RFS members during operations.

The Reason for Delay

The delay in the execution of the plan was primarily to ensure that the system was suitable for its intended purpose, as stated by an RFS spokesperson to iTnews. The comprehensive implementation of the MDTs across the service is forecasted to be realized within the next three years. This is as per the RFS annual report published in October 2023.