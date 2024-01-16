NSW Premier Pledges to Safer Driving Initiative Amid Rising Road Fatalities

Driving on the roads of New South Wales (NSW) is set to become safer as Premier Chris Minns makes a commitment to a return program designed to promote better driving habits. This initiative, a key part of Minns' electoral platform, aims to incentivize drivers to adhere to road safety regulations, thereby reducing accidents and enhancing overall traffic safety in New South Wales. The detailed mechanics of the program, however, remain undisclosed.

Advertisment

Addressing Increasing Road Fatalities

As part of a broader effort to improve road safety, the federal and NSW government is planning a road safety forum on February 22. This endeavor comes as a response to the increasing road fatalities in NSW, with a particular focus on prevention in regional areas. The forum will involve both international and Australian road safety experts, advocates, academics, and road traffic victims, along with federal and state stakeholders. The objective is to increase cooperation between states and territories on reducing the road toll.

New Road Safety Measures

Advertisment

The NSW government has introduced new road safety measures, including mobile phone detection cameras (MPDC) and seatbelt enforcement. Over 1.3 million NSW drivers remain eligible to have a demerit point removed from their license when the first 12 months of the MPDC trial ends on January 17. This is a part of the government's comprehensive approach to road safety.

Rise in Road Fatalities

Road fatalities in New South Wales are on the rise, with 13 people dying in road incidents so far this year. Major collisions have occurred in the state in the last 24 hours, resulting in the death of five people and serious injury to six others. NSW Police are urging motorists to take responsibility for their driving behavior and exercise caution on the roads, particularly during the holiday period. There has been an increase in both road deaths and injuries in the state compared to the previous year, with 9,663 reports of serious injuries in 2023 compared to 9,320 in 2022.