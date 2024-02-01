NSW Police Investigation Debunks Anti-Semitic Chant Allegations at Sydney Protest

In an unexpected turn of events, a thorough police investigation in New South Wales has concluded that the anti-Semitic phrase 'gas the Jews' was not uttered during a protest at the Sydney Opera House on October 9. The demonstration, triggered by the lighting of the Opera House's sails in the colors of the Israeli flag post a Hamas attack, was reported to have been infiltrated by radical Muslims with some even donning black masks.

Initial Reports and Repercussions

The initial reports, based on a controversial video clip shared by the Australian Jewish Association with various news outlets, resulted in widespread condemnation. The incident spurred revisions to hate-crime legislation, marking a serious response to the alleged hate speech. However, the validation of these reports has now come under scrutiny.

Forensic Analysis Reveals the Truth

Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon announced that an independent forensic analysis of the audio-video files from the demonstration revealed no evidence of the offensive phrase being used. In contrast, the phrase 'where's the Jews' was identified during the analysis, throwing a new light on the incident. The identity of the individual responsible for this phrase could not be pinpointed, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The Investigation Continues

The police are yet to close the case and are continuing their investigation. They have made a public appeal, requesting that anyone with additional information related to the incident come forward. This ongoing investigation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fact-checking and responsible reporting in the age of digital media.